Optimal health begins with optimal nutrition. But with so many fad diets populating the modern sustenance scene, the world of wellness can be rather tricky to navigate. One doctor set his sights on mapping the most alimentary plan. His research indicates foods we’re taught are healthful may be the real root of our problems.

When he wasn’t shedding weight, despite running 30 miles a week, hitting the gym one hour a day, and eating a recommended low-fat vegetarian diet, Dr. Steven Gundry decided to take matters into his own hands. Now based in Palm Springs, the former chairman of cardiothoracic surgery at Loma Linda University Medical Center has devoted recent years to pioneering nutritional research in the field of holobiotics. This area of study centers on the holobiome, which comprises both the human body and its microbiome, or the world of microorganisms that make human beings their home. He subsequently dropped 70 pounds and has kept the weight off for 17 years. The key, he says, is holobiotic symbiosis.

There’s a lot of undetected action happening in, on, and around our bodies. Findings from the Weizmann Institute in Israel, published in 2016 in the scientific journal PLOS Biology, estimate the number of microbial cells in the human body roughly equals the number of human cells. That’s trillions of unseen microorganisms hitching a ride. They power digestion and aid the immune system, but can also impede proper cell function and generate illness. Gundry’s work suggests poor dietary choices threaten good microbes by feeding the bad ones. To our detriments, the good “bugs” will defend their home (read: our bodies) from foreign bacteria and compounds we ingest. Conversely, eating right can reverse health issues. “It’s a symbiotic relationship,” he says, and you have to take care of your “buddies.”

Gundry details his latest recommendations in his most recent book, the 2017 New York Times best-seller The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain.