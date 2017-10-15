Lovers of award-winning craft brews are invited to sample some of the desert’s best while raising funds for a 4-year-old cancer victim Oct. 28.

“Hops for Isaiah” will run 12 to 4 p.m. featuring a shuttle between Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse in Rancho Mirage, La Quinta Brewing Co., and its affiliated La Quinta Old Town Tap Room. Guests can enjoy lunch and some pints, then hop on a shuttle to one of the three stops. Lunch will be served at Babe’s only.

“We thought it would be fun,” says Art Vasquez, operations manager and chef of Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse.

“It’s a good cause and a unique idea,” adds Scott Stokes, owner of La Quinta Brewing Co. “I haven’t heard of rotating breweries. Art came to us about it.” Vasquez says they plan to do more with future fundraisers.