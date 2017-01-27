Hot Spots to Host Your Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

“The VIPs, the grandparents, the relatives from out of town are all being hosted at this event,” Jones says. On average, the rehearsal/welcome dinners she designs and coordinates serve 30 to 50 guests.

Her top tip? Leave the house. “If you’re renting a private house for the wedding, the management will normally charge a second event fee if you opt to host a dinner there the night before. What’s more, you really want to cherish that ceremony spot and give everyone the first impression,” says Jones. “If everyone parties there the night before, then it takes away from that coolness and surprise factor. They’ve already seen it, enjoyed it, taken pictures there, and explored its nooks and crannies. Walk through the rehearsal there then go somewhere else to spend the evening.”

Here’s the hot list of Jones’ favorite ideas for a stylish Palm Springs rehearsal dinner or welcome party. Familiar with groups, each venue makes it easy on the hosts so they can relax and savor the night. A limited menu selected in advance generally tallies the total charges per head plus alcohol.

WHERE TO GO