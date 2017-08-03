Koffi to Add Fourth Location

Koffi has signed a lease to open its fourth coffee cafe at Kaptur Plaza in central Palm Springs, an historic property designed by master architect Hugh Katur in the mid-1970s.

The announcement came as Koffi marked its 15th anniversary Aug. 2 in Palm Springs. The new location is expected to open this winter.

Located at 650 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Kaptur Plaza is a four-building modernist complex across the street from Regal Cinemas and near multiple hotels, the Palm Springs Convention Center and the Spa Resort Casino. Palm Canyon Drive is three blocks west.

Koffi is the largest independent coffee retailer and roaster in the Coachella Valley. The new cafe will complement existing locations Palm Springs Koffi North (at The

Corridor in the Uptown district); Palm Springs Koffi South (near the Ace Hotel); and the Rancho Mirage Koffi & Roasting Facility (near the landmark Pink Elephant Car Wash).