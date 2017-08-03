Koffi to Add Fourth Location

Koffi has signed a lease to open its fourth coffee cafe at Kaptur Plaza in central Palm Springs, an historic property designed by master architect Hugh Katur in the mid-1970s.
The announcement came as Koffi marked its 15th anniversary Aug. 2 in Palm Springs. The new location is expected to open this winter.
Located at 650 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Kaptur Plaza is a four-building modernist complex across the street from Regal Cinemas and near multiple hotels, the Palm Springs Convention Center and the Spa Resort Casino. Palm Canyon Drive is three blocks west.
Koffi is the largest independent coffee retailer and roaster in the Coachella Valley. The new cafe will complement existing locations Palm Springs Koffi North (at The
Corridor in the Uptown district); Palm Springs Koffi South (near the Ace Hotel); and the Rancho Mirage Koffi & Roasting Facility (near the landmark Pink Elephant Car Wash).
“As the Palm Springs area grows, demand for specialty coffee is also growing,” says John Abner, founder and president of Koffi. “We are investing to meet increased demand from residents, restaurants, hotels and visitors. We appreciate the support of our customers, who have made this expansion possible, and look forward to serving them and new customers from four locations across the Coachella Valley.”
Adds John Strohm, co-founder of Koffi: “The cafe will be in a historic property that is being carefully and respectfully updated. The site is one of a kind in Palm Springs. It will be a special destination like our other locations.”
The new Palm Springs Koffi Central location will host a production kitchen to expand and better supply food options for Koffi customers. The number of company employees will increase from 55 to about 75 with the new location.