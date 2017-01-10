Loretta Swit fought to be respected on-camera by male characters during 11-seasons of “M*A*S*H”, while off camera she has been a fervent advocate for animal rights. Both parts of will be on display when the 79-year-old actress comes to Palm Springs starting Jan. 18.

Swit, who played Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the popular TV series during its entire run of 1972-83, will sign copies of her latest book, SwitHeart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit, after speaking Jan. 18 at a noon luncheon hosted by the Coachella Valley Repertory at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage. She will conduct an additional book signing later that afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs. The book features 65 watercolor paintings of the animal kingdom edited by Mies Hora.

“You have to have a strong spirit to work in the humane field because you see so much abuse,” said Swit, who has won awards for advocacy on behalf of the Humane Society, Actors and Others for Animals, and the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation.