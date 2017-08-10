PSL: Were you surprised by your success in the early 1960s?

Trini Lopez: Well, I did and I didn’t. I’ve always been a realist, and I’ve always been very positive of my life. No matter if I never sang. So I knew that I could be somebody really popular if God would help me. And I prayed. A lot. I don’t mind you writing that down. I prayed a lot. To this day, I pray a lot. Day and night. I pray day and night. My parents were very religious, so they always taught me to put God in front. And to me, that’s what did it.

PSL: What do you credit the longevity of your voice to?

TL: Frank Sinatra was my mentor. He was like my dad. I said, “Mr. Sinatra.” He never told me to call him Frank, by the way. Never. I knew him 36 years and he never said, “Trini, call me Frank.” We would be in the limousine with The Rat Pack on the way to do big shows in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. I said, ‘What do you do for your voice.’ He says, “Just vocalize before you come on the stage. Just vocalize in your dressing room. That’ll help you a lot.” And then, he told me about tea and honey. Said it’ll give you a nice energy for you to have more energy to do your show.”

PSL: Who were your neighbors when you bought your house in Palm Springs?

TL: Elvis was my friend. We used to get together. Down the street was Peter Lawford and Kim Novak.Three houses from mine is where Rock Hudson had a house for his friend. George Nader. Then my friend George Hamilton, when he was married to Alana Stewart. They had a big party one night and George introduced Alana to Rod Stewart. That was the end of their marriage.

PSL: When did you come to Palm Springs full-time?

TL: I retired in 1981. I wasn’t retired. I’m still not retired. But I was bored. I had everything first class. Limousines, the best first-class airplanes, the best hotels, 5-star hotels all over the world, and I got bored. Can you believe it? I told my people, I think I’m gonna just cool it for a while. I came to Palm Springs to my little house here, and I used to sit by the pool every day and get some sun, and I never saw anybody for a year. I was kind of peopled out. Then, listen to this, it was meant to be. I started getting phone calls from people. “Mr. Lopez, is your life story coming out in a movie?” I said, ‘Not that I know of.’ “A movie’s coming out called La Bamba.” I said, ‘Well good, I’ll go see it.’ And I did. And then the phone starts ringing again. More concerts, more big money. And so I kind of got into it again.