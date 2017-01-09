Michael Phelps to Make Valley Appearance

Michael Phelps, the American swimmer and holder of 23 Olympic gold medals, will headline the Annual Champion Honors Luncheon to benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center as the 2017 Champion Honoree.

Phelps, who holds the all-time records for Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13), and Olympic medals in individual events (16), will conduct a rare and unforgettable intimate conversation with a surprise celebrity conversationalist as a part of the luncheon program. The Champion Honors Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. March 3, at the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa in Indian Wells.

“I am extremely honored to have been invited to the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abused Children Annual Champion Honors Luncheon, and to support Barbara. I applaud the efforts of Barbara and Frank in establishing a facility and program 30 years ago for children who have suffered abuse,” said Phelps.

Event Chair and Center Trustee, Helene Galen indicated, “We are delighted Michael is coming to share some outstanding stories of life and accomplishment with us. Michael has a history of giving back to children as evidenced by his efforts with the Michael Phelps Foundation and that fits well with what the Barbara Sinatra Center does making a difference in the lives of the children it serves.”

After the 2008 Summer Olympics, Phelps started the Michael Phelps Foundation, which focuses on growing the sport of swimming and promoting healthier lifestyles. Phelps retired following the 2012 Olympics, but in April 2014 he made a comeback. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, his fifth Olympics, he won five golds and one silver.

John Thoresen, chief executive officer of the Children’s Center, expects luncheon tickets to go quickly. “While we have a history of attracting world class athletes and sports executives to our luncheon, this will be our first Olympian, and America’s most decorated athlete. We are very excited to have Michael serve as our headliner especially following an Olympic summer and a full schedule.”

People wishing tables of 10 or individual tickets are asked to contact the Children’s Center at 760-773-1636 for more information.