Open House: Miles C. Bates House, noon

to 3 p.m. Oct. 21

For modernism and architectural preservationists, this rare opportunity to tour the interior of this endangered example of Walter S. White’s astonishing architecture is not-be-missed. Currently the Miles C. Bates house (1955) is in a state of neglect, but despite its forlorn condition the architecture is stunningly beautiful.

This architectural treasure is threatened with demolition unless someone can rescue it with the passion and the funds to restore the house.

The Bates House is considered a significant example of W.S. White’s buildings and one of the few left in the Coachella Valley. The home’s exuberant roof design is truly a unique feature of White’s architecture. The City of Palm Desert and the Historical Society of Palm Desert are making the home open to the public for the first time.



Location: 73-697 Santa Rosa Way, Palm Desert