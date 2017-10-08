Millions of viewers tune into HGTV every week to see what the pros are up to in the worlds of real estate, interior design, landscaping, and curb appeal. So it’s safe to say that when a design project is singled out by the network with an Editors’ Pick award, people pay attention.

That spotlight recently shone on a project by Palm Springs designers Howard Hawkes and Kevin Kemper of H3K Design. The duo won the Editors’ Pick in the 2017 HGTV Faces of Design Awards in the Curb Appeal category for their redesign of the front yard of a 1963 Charles Dubois–designed midcentury modern home in South Palm Springs.

“Both Kevin and I have been watching HGTV since its inception,” Hawkes says. “To even be nominated was so exciting!”