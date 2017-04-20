From early morning hikes and golf to late-night parties and art gallery openings, the desert is packed with activities this month. The best spas are making it easy to look and feel.
Spa Esmeralda at the Renaissance Indian Wells has unveiled its spring specials, including the Revive and Restore facial to rev up the skin’s natural healing properties with a NuFace micro current treatment, and the Spring Renewal package of scrub, bath, and massage.
Through May 15, The Spa at Colony Palms Hotel is spotlighting its 2 As You Please package — two spa services for $300, including massages and facials.
Three body-beautiful services at Spa La Quinta are new this spring. Foremost is the Luxe Body Renewal, which begins with mixing a personalized aroma to accompany the shea butter scrub, cocooning wrap, hot oil scalp treatment and hydrating massage. The Glistening Agave Body Glaze starts with a dry brush exfoliation to amp up circulation and lessen the appearance of cellulite, continues with a deep massage using oil of agave and sunflower seeds scented with cherry and coconut milk and finishes with a warm wrap of honey serum to deeply hydrate hands and feet.
At The Saguaro Palm Springs, the Spa Splash package includes overnight accommodations and a $50 credit toward any spa treatment.
The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton’s Desert Escape package includes special pricing on two spa services, including the Relaxation Massage, Custom Facial or Activity Recovery Massage.
The Day Spa at The Spring Resort & Spa has multiple packages, including The Spring Day — the Spring Buff polishing scrub, detoxifying Clay & Sandalwood Wrap and Aloe Vera Scalp Massage. Morning Glory includes an Epicuren Enzyme facial, Clay & Sandalwood wrap and Aromatherapy massage.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SPRING RESORT & SPA
The “morning pool” at The Spring Resort & Spa is the place for a few lazy laps after soaking in one of the three natural mineral pools.
For super-refined skin, go for the Desert Cleanse, which includes a deep tissue massage, sauna session and final body-buff. And get party and pool-ready with the Complete Facial Package, a treat for the face and back that includes neck, scalp, shoulder and foot massage. All packages include lots of soaking and sunning time in the resort’s many mineral pools.
Resources
The Spa at Colony Palms
572 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-969-1800
www.colonypalmshotel.com/spa
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
www.marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
Spa La Quinta at La Quinta Resort & Club
49499 Eisenhower Drive
La Quinta 92253
760-564-4111
www.laquintaresort.com/spa
The Spa at Saguaro Palm Springs
1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92264
760-969-6483
http://thesaguaro.com/palm-springs
The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-321-8282
www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/rancho-mirage
The Spring Resort & Spa
12699 Reposo Way
Desert Hot Springs 92240
760-251-6700
www.the-spring.com