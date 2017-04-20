From early morning hikes and golf to late-night parties and art gallery openings, the desert is packed with activities this month. The best spas are making it easy to look and feel.

Spa Esmeralda at the Renaissance Indian Wells has unveiled its spring specials, including the Revive and Restore facial to rev up the skin’s natural healing properties with a NuFace micro current treatment, and the Spring Renewal package of scrub, bath, and massage.

Through May 15, The Spa at Colony Palms Hotel is spotlighting its 2 As You Please package — two spa services for $300, including massages and facials.

Three body-beautiful services at Spa La Quinta are new this spring. Foremost is the Luxe Body Renewal, which begins with mixing a personalized aroma to accompany the shea butter scrub, cocooning wrap, hot oil scalp treatment and hydrating massage. The Glistening Agave Body Glaze starts with a dry brush exfoliation to amp up circulation and lessen the appearance of cellulite, continues with a deep massage using oil of agave and sunflower seeds scented with cherry and coconut milk and finishes with a warm wrap of honey serum to deeply hydrate hands and feet.

At The Saguaro Palm Springs, the Spa Splash package includes overnight accommodations and a $50 credit toward any spa treatment.