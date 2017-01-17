Old Town La Quinta

Step back in time with a stroll through this enchanting village. Follow Main Street’s cobblestone road between old Spanish Colonial–style buildings adorned with colorful tiles, twinkling lights, and pink bougainvillea. Trickling fountains and mountain views set the mood for romance, as do a host of restaurants. There’s something, too, about wintertime light in La Quinta: Golden hour is enhanced by a hazy, hot-tangerine sky. www.oldtownlaquinta.com

Old Las Palmas

While its winding streets are hard to navigate, even for Siri, it’s a lovely neighborhood to wander. Nestled in central Palm Springs against the backdrop of Mount San Jacinto, this prestigious community is speckled with lavish Spanish-style estates and midcentury modern homes, many owned by celebrities and other notable characters. Once a citrus grove (prior to subdivision in the 1920s), the neighborhood still grows many a fragrant tree behind some very private walls, and their fragrance fills the air with a sweet and tangy aroma. Between South Palm Canyon Drive and North Via Monte Vista, West Stevens and West Alejo roads.

Moorten Botanical Garden

This desert nursery on South Palm Canyon features about 3,000 types of cacti. Take the gravel path through the towering prickly plants to the enclosed “cactarium,” where a narrow walkway stretches below serpent-like succulents dangling from the ceilings and potted cacti of all shapes and sizes clustered in dirt “flower” beds. It’s a tiny plot of botanical bliss you really shouldn’t miss. www.moortenbotanicalgarden.com