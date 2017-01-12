One of the many things Lopez aims to teach future chefs is to respect the product and agriculture. “We are so blessed to have such wonderful product and as long as you treat the product well and don’t mix it up or don’t cover it up with any of the wrong stuff … you will have great success,” he says.

The rest of the chef lineup will make you drool:

Gail Simmons is a trained culinary expert, author, and dynamic television personality. Since the show’s inception in 2006, Gail has lent her extensive expertise as a permanent judge on BRAVO’s Emmy-winning series Top Chef.

Stuart O’Keeffe blends the old-world goodness of Ireland with the plentiful farm-to-table offerings of California. His philosophy is to cook “hearty but healthy,” with recipes like grilled peaches with basil and prosciutto.

Brooke Williamson is not only the youngest female chef to ever cook at the James Beard House and a runner-up on Top Chef Season 10 in Seattle, but she and her husband, Nick Roberts, have a westside restaurant empire.

Gale Gand was host of the Food Network series Sweet Dreams, the first nationally televised all-dessert show. Chef Gand has also been recognized as Outstanding Pastry Chef of the Year by both the James Beard Foundation and Bon Appetite magazine.

Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, also known as The Fabulous Beekman Boys, are bringing their stylish stamp of seasonal living to the Coachella Valley. You may have seen their signature home and food products on the shelves of Anthropologie or Williams-Sonoma.

Zack Bruell put Cleveland on the culinary map. He is the only restaurateur in Cleveland to have nine successful restaurant concepts within the city limits. Bruell also runs a catering and events company and a full line of gourmet coffees and olive oil.

Insider tip: Come early and experience full meals from the participating local chefs and area restaurants during El Paseo Fashion Week, which runs March 18–25.

