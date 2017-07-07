Palm Springs’ most famous cowboy, Frank Bogert, served the city of Palm Springs as mayor twice — from 1958-1966 and again from 1982-1988.

When he served his first term, he was elected as a city councilman and then appointed by his fellow councilmen as the mayor. In 1982, Bogert was elected after the city put the position on the ballot.

As mayor, Bogert welcomed many distinguished visitors to the city, including several presidents — Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford when they flew into the Palm Springs Airport.

International dignitaries included the President of Mexico and both Prince Phillip and Prince Charles from the British Empire.

