The 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) raises the curtain Jan. 5, for 11 days of movie magic that attracts filmmakers, actors, writers, directors, editors, critics, and fans to the desert from around the globe.

For those in the industry, the festival is a busman’s holiday. For the rest of us, it’s an exciting opportunity to watch great films and catch glimpses of the industry up close. So, how does one make the most of the film screenings, shindigs (yes, there are a few that mere mortals can actually attend), and other events?

PSIFF artistic director Michael Lerman tells us how to maximize our festival experience and stretch our dollar: “[Benefactor and Concierge] passes ensure seeing stars at the opening and closing night parties, [as well as] the Film Awards Gala,” he says. “But really, the films with Q&A sessions after the screening with the filmmakers are the best way to just be in the room with them.”