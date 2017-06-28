Artists know when they find the perfect groove. They seize the moment and push it as far as they can possibly go. Everything else in their lives suffers.

Chris Sanchez is in one right now, imagining and creating one project after another, aware the sum of his ideas — drawing from street art, land art, light and space, minimalism, and hard-edge geometric abstraction — is coalescing into a singular vision. His work manifests as paintings, sculpture, and light installations, often encountered on the land, from the manicured grounds of Empire Polo Club to the crevasses of Box Canyon, rather than in a gallery. And it’s almost always fleeting, here today and gone tomorrow, enduring only in photography and video documentation.

“I’m interested in creating iconic images,” says the 27-year-old Coachella artist who works under the name Kas Infinite. “I’m trying to make good, honest work that connects to the bigger picture. These are meticulously planned-out projects.”

Sanchez installed his first large-scale work, the 30-foot-tall, black-and-white-striped Optical Beacon, at the polo club for the 2016 Rhythm Wine Brews Experience. This year’s sequel was a 25-foot-tall sculptural painting consisting of a diamond-shaped structure atop a pyramidal base.