Cathedral City, which has 11 dispensaries and two cultivation facilities, accepts only applications for medical-use dispensaries north of Interstate 10.

“The city will take steps over the next few months in determining how best to implement policies related to recreational marijuana use, sales, manufacturing, etc.,” says Chris Parman, the communications manager. “It will do so by attempting to keep a balance between an emerging industry that has the potential of generating significant revenue for residential services while maintaining a diverse business community that meets the broader needs of our residents and visitors.”

Palm Springs has six dispensaries, but will accept applications for any type of cannabis-use business later this summer, according to City Attorney Edward Kotkin.

“We are taking time-aggressive action to facilitate the beginning of cultivation, testing, manufacturing, and other cannabis-related activities,” he says. “We hope to attract the very best companies and intend to create a terrific business climate for them. Our existing dispensaries also can pursue cultivation and other operations on an expanded basis.”

As for the climate between cannabis operations, Webb says, “Within the industry, you have the very covetous and the competitive. And then you have the opposite end of that scale: extremely friendly and helpful. For the most part, local dispensaries have formed relationships with particular growers.”

“It’s an industry that’s as diverse as any other,” Churchill notes. “Some business owners are trying to expand in multiple locations. Some are just trying to get rich and get out as fast as they can. It’s still so new that everybody is focused on operating their own business rather than getting overly worried about what others are doing.”

Despite the fact that cannabis businesses share vendors, he adds, “It doesn’t do a whole lot of good to partner with them when you don’t know their long-term plans.”

In fact, it’s difficult for businesses to project where they will be down the road when the industry itself is in flux.

“We still don’t know what the [recreational use] law will look like,” Churchill says. “Everything at this point is 100 percent assumption.”

As Jessica McElfresh, a San Diego–based lawyer specializing in cannabis law, points out, “Each and every local government can decide under Prop 64 what use of land they allow. They don’t have to allow it. They don’t even have to talk about it, though most choose to. It’s an evolving picture.”

In April, Gov. Jerry Brown proposed in his budget trailer bill that the state Legislature adopt policies to streamline cannabis regulation. Whether dispensaries will be able to offer cannabis for medical and recreational use in the same location is in question. The federal position is also unclear.

“We will apply for recreational, adult use in 2018 no matter what,” Churchill says. “Hopefully, that will allow us to keep medical and add recreational marijuana to the store. We will at least be recreational.”

Either way, McElfresh says, Churchill and his peers are going to have to adjust to the state’s tracking system. “They will have to get used to new rules regarding packaging and labeling and a more regulated supply chain,” says McElfresh. “Most people are very excited about these changes in principle and concept. It’s just a transition to adjust.”