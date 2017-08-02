These two creative types — he’s a video director, she’s a makeup artist — crafted a destination wedding with a dash of vintage flair for guests arriving from coast to coast.

The little-known La Chureya Estate kept the party completely private on more than an acre of beautiful Vista Las Palmas land. The five-bedroom villa’s authentic Spanish architecture provided a photogenic backdrop for the day-to-night celebration. Long, family-style farmhouse tables with mismatched chairs teemed with an unfussy mix of florals and succulents punctuated by metallic gold table numbers. After hours of dancing under the stars on the black-and-white checkered dance floor, the couple made their exit through a colorful glow-stick send-off.

Here, Betsy Marshall digs into all the pretty details of their day.