Chi Chi at Avalon Hotel: Centered in the tradition of California wellness and clean living, Chi Chi serves up fresh, chef-inspired fare reflecting an authentic West Coast cuisine. The restaurant at this old-fashioned and glamorous hideaway is spearheaded by local culinary star Jason Moffitt.

Avalon Hotel, 415 S. Belardo Road, Palm Springs. 760-318-3012; avalon-hotel.com/palmsprings

SOPA at L’Horizon Hotel: Enjoy high-end entrées like butter-poached Maine lobster or prime rib-eye, prepared with duck-fat poached baby potatoes. Dine family style at the restaurant’s 26-foot live-edge walnut communal table or more intimately at a table for two. The pool cabanas are also ideal for poolside alfresco dining.

L’Horizon Resort & Spa, 1050 E. Paln Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-323-1858; lhorizonpalmsprings.com

The Barn Kitchen at Sparrows Lodge: The Barn Kitchen serves a simple breakfast included in your room rate and the kitchen is open daily for lunch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving sandwiches, salads, and small bites. The menu changes for each dinner. What you might see is a three-course special featuring spinach and artichoke salad, coffee-crusted steak with smoked yam, and coconut cake and ice cream.

Sparrows Lodge, 1330 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-2300; sparrowslodge.com

Lantana Restaurant at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa: If you crave contemporary dining with seasonal menu offerings in the Palm Desert area, Lantana is a fantastic choice. Its climate-controlled terrace offers a comfortable outdoor setting with stunning desert views. The California-cuisine dinner menu is appropriately split into sections of “tossed noodles,” “from the sea,” and “from the land,” a selection sure to appease any appetite.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-776-1234; indianwells.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

Mélange at Chateau Lake La Quinta: Want to belly up to the bar with a glass of champagne and picturesque lake views? This is the spot. Mélange’s lakeside patio is a gorgeous backdrop to enjoy the chateau blueberry pancakes or farm-fresh vegetable omelet.

Chateau at Lake La Quinta, 78120 Caleo Bay Drive, La Quinta. 760-564-7332; thechateaulakelaquinta.com

Morgan’s in the desert at La Quinta Resort & Club: Spoil yourself with luxurious dining at this historical club in La Quinta, featuring culinary sophistication with thoughtful and seasonal menus amid beautiful surroundings. Enjoy a vintage pre-dinner cocktail, like the “Desert Rose,” made with Death’s Door gin, fresh lime juice, agave, muddled strawberries, and elderflower espuma.

La Quinta Resort & Club, 49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com