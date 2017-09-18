Just past the sparkling pool of the newly renovated La Serena Villas in Palm Springs, the French-doored dining room of Azúcar summons with the promise of a relaxing, sumptuous meal.

The dining establishment opens to include a few poolside tables when temperatures turn moderate. Moorish mirrors, floral-papered walls, and graphic saw-toothed tiles combine with Frida Kahlo prints and luxurious white-leather barrel-back chairs to transport patrons from hip Palm Springs to costal Spain.

The hotel serves guests breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, but Azúcar is only open to the public Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for dinner. With only 38 seats, plus a few at the bar, you will want to make your reservations early.

• See related story: A Nod to the Past