10 Fun Tours to Take in the Coachella Valley

Big Wheel Tours

Hike, bike, or ride in the comfort of a Jeep or SUV as you explore natural wonders including the Indian Canyons and Joshua Tree National Park.

Covered Wagon Tours

The good ol’ days are alive and cracklin’ by an open flame in Indio, where this niche tour company caravans guests on mule-drawn wagons.

Tallgrass Hiking & Tours

Hike with a guide at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, Thousand Palms Oasis, and other stunning locations, or take one of many tours related to agriculture, renewable energy, and murals.

Friends of the Desert Mountains

This nonprofit puts together informative guided hikes, nighttime adventures, and family-friendly stargazing parties at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument.

Coyote Ridge Stable

Riders of any skill level can enjoy the beauty of Morongo Valley on a personalized route through the canyons.

Adventure Hummer Tours

Choose from an open-air or enclosed (and air-conditioned) Hummer for an off-road desert ride.

Palm Springs Celebrity Tours

Visit the homes of stars such as Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope as a guide shares stories of the heyday.



Modern Tours Palm Springs

Enjoy a self-guided tour at your own pace, using your smart phone to lead you to architecturally significant homes.

Five-Star Adventures Tours

Marvel at the homes of the legends and icons of Palm Springs, as well as the scene-shaping midcentury-modern architecture that makes this a timeless destination.

Palm Springs Historical Society Walking Tours

Stroll through historic neighborhoods with a knowledgeable guide, or opt for a biking tour instead.