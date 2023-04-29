The Coachella Valley’s Top Realtors of 2023

Indoor-outdoor living takes shape at the Madison Club.
In a desirable destination where world-class architecture and design add to the allure, real estate agents must assert themselves to land listings, log sales, and pair buyers with the perfect homes. The best agents have ridden the recent market wave with resilience and emerged in 2023 having seemingly outpaced slowing conditions to deliver for clients in a competitive real estate arena.
On the heels of pandemic-induced lockdowns and haywire prices, their methodologies continue to evolve. “During the pandemic, speed often mattered more than service,” says Brady Sandahl of Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, where he also serves as director of growth for Keller Williams Luxury. “As the dynamics of the market shifted, so did the needs of buyers and sellers; specifically, the need for delivering exceptional service came back into the equation. Agents who never took their eyes off of delivering exceptional service are the same agents who didn’t lose market share.”
Likening the flood of COVID sales to “shooting fish out of a barrel,” Kevin Rochlitz, managing broker at Windermere Desert Properties, agrees. The ensuing downturn, he says, has required a bit more creativity. “Agents are needing to get out in front of people, get involved, volunteer, and work on their relationship skills,” he points out. Rochlitz cites out-of-area referrals as a largely untapped market that bolstered his team’s numbers this year.
Whatever the source of sales, the Top Realtors of 2023 have duly impressed — not only in dollar amount sold, but also in sheer quantity.
As a service to our readers, and to spotlight those who make the market move in our region, we produce this annual list of the Coachella Valley’s leading residential sellers. This year, we have expanded our Top Realtors feature to recognize top-selling teams and independent agents based on number of units sold.
Looking exclusively at residential sales, we review MLS data from the California Desert Association of Realtors and Greater Palm Springs Realtors, cross-referencing Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics software and verifying the data with each agent’s broker and manager. We thank Todd Banks of HK Lane and Rochlitz for assisting us in ensuring the accuracy of these lists, which were compiled by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes.
The Coachella Valley has almost 4,000 agents and teams; this report recognizes the top 4 percent. Although we do not print exact sales figures, names appear in order of amount sold.
— The Editors
Built in 1964, this Indian Canyons home most recently sold in 2022.
Top Realtors by Dollar Amount Sold
$100 MILLION CIRCLE
Congratulations to the overall top sellers, including teams and one independent agent, whose 2022 sales reached or exceeded $100 million.
Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Brady Sandahl, Tony Estrada, Chris Pierson, Frankie Alvarado, Cheryll McKeon, Lynn Mallotto, Jan Ray, Mark Merkle, Michael Sullivan, Joann Hayes, Curtis Butler, David Mecham, Kelly Greene Siminski, Javier Morales, Daniel Baxa.
Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Tom Bogle, John O’Brien, Leslee Effler, David Tallman, David Cardoza, Sandra Armando, Denise Chlouber, Brendan Rome
Valery Neuman
Compass
The Jelmberg Team
Keller Williams Luxury
Penny Jelmberg, Gil Jelmberg, Josh Jelmberg, Blair Jelmberg, Marty Jelmberg, Brooke Baxley Salas, Christine Sparks, George Kasira, Jason Field, Jennifer Cooper, Jennifer Pazos, Linda Bender, Luke Livingston, Michelle Biagioni, Pam Roxborough, Pamela Stone, Renee Marrotte, Theresa Jewett, William Sileo
Stout Team
KUD Properties
Ross Stout, Troy Kudlac, Kim Codding, Marisa Smith, Cody Hancock, Aaron Seuss, Lauren Seuss, Lisa Huddy, Omar Heredia, Allison Green, Roman Salem, JT Stout
PS Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
Patrick Jordan, Stewart Smith
DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter (founder), Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd
TOP TEAMS
The following groups with four or more team members achieved between $30 million and $85 million in 2022 sales.
Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass
Sandi Phillips, Jon Caruana, Michael Caruana, Brenda Mckenney, Gregorio Sandoval, Bridget Mullen, Karen Ahaesy, Heather Black
Bianco Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
James Bianco, Aldo Baroni, Amy Taylor, Angelica Vitale, Barrett Toohey, Brandon Lane, Brian Morrison, Brittany Hough, Debbie Bianco, Falon Martinez, James Pearce, Kayla Toohey, Louis Gambardella, Matthew Lane, Paul Vilchis, Sarah Pearce, Zoltan Posa
TTK Represents
Compass
Keith Markovitz, Todd Monaghan, Chris Menrad, Rick Distel,
Scott Ankersen
The Horne Team
Compass
Michael Horne, Bob Horne, Erinn Frisbie, Clara Horne, Dennis Jacobs, Jane Hovick
Brad Schmett Real Estate Group
Brad Schmett Real Estate Group
Brad Schmett, Cassie Schmett, Delia Liquori, Felipe Hernandez, Gina Nestande, Jake Jackson, Jan Leibole, Maggie Goodyear
Sheri Dettman & Associates
Keller Williams Luxury
Sheri Dettman, Lisa Blodgett, Kayla Cunard, Betsy Justice
Fredy Rodriguez Real Estate Group
Fathom Realty
Fredy Rodriguez, Mariam Rodriguez, Anai Escudero, Carlos Escobar, Winona McCullum, Horacio Escudero-Gastelum
John K. Miller Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Dave LaLiberte, Lynn Killoran
Zwemmer Realty Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Rob Zwemmer, Bobbi-Lou Webb, Jennifer Kovalenko, Jocelyn Corominas, Michelle Cope, Nancy Levine, Rob Levy, Marilee Mahoney, Noah Cain, Shane Reynolds, Stephanie Hart
Avriette Bragg Team
Compass
Eric Avriette, Ryan Bragg, Jonathan Greene, Cleveland Langford,
Lauren Maio Casado, Jennifer Lien, Matthew Stauber, Alexis Dempsey
Team Michael
Keller Williams Luxury
Michael Hilgenberg, Marty Guzman, Gene Hays, Michael Gardenhire, Mikhail Efremov, Peter Boesen, Alison Cone, Kristen Van Meter, Paul Flick
OMNI Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Ryan Pylypow, Constantine Kolytiris, Trent Stemper, Aleksandra Srdic
Joe Chung & Salomon Urquiza Group
Compass
Joe Chung, Salomon Urquiza, Bernardo Santos, Hera Kwon
The Pratt Group Real Estate
eXp Realty of California
Brandi Pratt, Jessica Blanchard, Amber Haaland, David Pratt, Katie Gladish, Lance Tuazon, Tina Rodriguez, Antonio Lopez
Bespoke Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, Linda Herold, Yvonne Ida, Craig Soto
Signe Inc.
Keller Williams Luxury
Signe Beck, Cindy Rice, Mascha Hatch, Laraine La Monte, Megan Young, Matt Stewart
Scott Lyle Realtors
Compass
Scott Lyle, Brad White, Kyle Gilligan, Michael Claydon
The Balog Group
Compass
Doug Balog, Marnie Balog, Lavonda Lee, Maritza Desilets, Debra Pratt, Brock Berry, Jason Jones, Susan Nelson
John & Ryan, Real Estate Group
Sotheby’s International Realty
Ryan Cummings, John Moore, Alan Fuller, Jaclyn Mahar, Danae Sheehan, Brendhan Springe
Halum Real Estate Group
Compass
Amirah Halum, Damin Halum, Daher Halum, Monica Abreu, Maria Beltran
Ahu Kocabelli Real Estate Group
eXp Realty of California
Ahu Kocaballi, Atiyana Lawson, Tyler Hauer, Silvia Garcia
Brandy Nelson & Associates
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties
Brandy Nelson, Jim Sadler, Slay Panayotov, Marc Saab, Rigoberto Machuca, Rusty Stockman, Jeff Lander
Michael Fogarty & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Michael Fogarty, Marlene Fogarty, Dolores Del-Cerro, Diane Schroeder
Team Francis
Coldwell Banker Realty
Denise Francis, Bob Makohin, Gisele Robinson, Katlyn Buoncuore, Naomi Curci, Nicole Cox, Tina Avery
Dunne & Jennings Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Chris Jennings, Jim Bush, Armando Anzaldua, Brian Cupit, Charl Matteson, Charles Andrews, Dawn Passmore, Karen Krickbaum, Kristen Matteson
The Kaufmann Desert House, designed by Richard Neutra.
TOP SMALL TEAMS
The highest-selling small teams, with two or three members, banked $20 million to $95 million.
Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Daniel Ferretti, Jay Simmers, Elina Linner
Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
John Bomgardner, Judy Blenkinsop
Terri Munselle Group
Compass
Terri Munselle, Jennifer Drummond
Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise, Kym Dias, Ann Tennyson
Nelson Moe Properties
Compass
John Nelson, Cat Moe
Sun City Sisters
HomeSmart Professionals
Lynda and Sharon Dumas
Team Larson
Keller Williams Luxury
Jeff and Kay Larson
Canavan Coit & Associates
Compass
Susan Canavan, Deirdre Coit, Breanna Goyette
Kamoei Group
BBS Brokers Realty
Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, Sara Kamoei
The Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Louise Hampton, Steven Hannegan
DJR Palm Springs
Compass
David Whitworth, Jesse Huskey, Romina Gil de Matos
Caldwell & Linger Group
Compass
Jim Caldwell, Paul Linger, George Klenkar
Stanton Williams Group
Compass
Jacqulyn Stanton, Norman Williams
Scott Palermo & James Sanak
Harcourts Desert Homes
Marx Real Estate Group
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Mary and Josh Marx
Mike & Maria Homes
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Mike and Maria Patakas
ASK Palm Springs
Compass
Andy Linsky, Sven Vennen, Kevin Bass
Crane and Campbell Team
Equity Union Real Estate
Jim Crane, Lindell Campbell
The Leonardo Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Leonardo Montenegro, Marcio Baggio Castro
Tom & Randy Properties
Douglas Elliman
Tom Scrocco, Randy Issacs
The John Jay Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John Jay, Cathy Folk
Kris Murphy & Michael Walton
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Albers & Putman Team
Double Eagle Real Estate
Bill & Amy Albers, Lisa Putnam
The Briggs Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Tim and Laurie Briggs
Extra Mile Team
HomeSmart Professionals
Paige Maccio, Richard MacMillan
Dan & Debi Valentino
Valentino & Valentino
Dan Valentino, Debi Valentino
Blomgren & Blomgren
Bennion Deville Homes
Bruce Blomgren, Keith Blomgren
Justin & Sarye Smith
Re/Max Desert Properties
Seager Albert Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Gregory Albert, Mark Spino, Steve Seager
Bob & Anne Claydon
Mountain View Premier Realty
Holly’s Homes Desert Princess
Holly Tait Markas, Patrick Sheehan, Pam Meadows
Cochran & Miracle Team
Compass
Bill Cochran, Daniel Miracle
Bob & Sue Ellen Ross
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Hamilton Real Estate Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Dan Hamilton, Reuben Carrillo
BSG Real Estate
The Agency
Lucio Bernal, Jon Smith
Friends Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Julia Lawson, Jennifer McGraw
Craig Conley Real Estate Team
Bennion Deville Homes
Craig Conley, Echo Conley, Spencer Conley
The Holland Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Anthony Holland, Monica Perez
TOP INDEPENDENT AGENTS
In 2022, the following real estate agents sold between $15 million and $70 million, rivaling some of the best teams.
Scott Ehrens
Compass
Janine Stevens
Bennion Deville Homes
Marc Sanders
Compass
Anne Stark
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Kenny Jervis
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Angela Maciel Gibbons
HomeSmart Professionals
Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes
Teri Anderson
Coldwell Banker Realty
David Emerson
Coldwell Banker Realty
James Gault
Compass
Gillian Jones
The Agency
Sandra Quinn
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Barbara Merrill
Bennion Deville Homes
Gregg Gard
California Lifestyle Realty
Dave Kibbey
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Jolie Leydekkers
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties
Mark Gutkowski
Bennion Deville Homes
David Colin
HomeSmart Professionals
Anook Commandeur
Keller Williams Luxury
Bill Morgner
Equity Union Real Estate
Corinne Zajac
Bennion Deville Homes
Marc Lange
Equity Union Real Estate
Charles Scicli
Desert Elite Properties
Richard Chamberlin
Compass
Lowell Fulson
Keller Williams Luxury
Kimberly Oleson
Coldwell Banker Realty
Chuck Bennett
HK Lane Real Estate
Rick Parnell
California Lifestyle Realty
Becky King
California Lifestyle Realty
Tony Halton
Tami Pardee Properties
Jeff Litton
HomeSmart Professionals
Michael Slate
Elevate Palm Springs
Adam Gilbert
The Firm
Diane Flaherty
HK Lane Real Estate
Gail Gallaudet
HK Lane Real Estate
Carla Lehman
Premier Properties
Craig Chorpenning
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Marshall Harris
California Lifestyle Realty
Galina Tucker
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Tyson Hawley
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Michael Valerio
HomeSmart Professionals
Cathy Muldoon
Equity Union Real Estate
Cass Graff-Radford
Bennion Deville Homes
Joan Bardwell
Rancho La Quinta Properties
John White
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Jeff Blacker
Compass
Ron Roisum
Rancho La Quinta Properties
Maureen Byrne
HK Lane Real Estate
Shelly Farmery
Coldwell Banker Realty
Marilyn Ford
Bennion Deville Homes
Didona Marcinkevicius
Coldwell Banker Realty
Karista Smith
California Lifestyle Realty
Lori Ebeling
Coldwell Banker Realty
Luca Volpe
Realty Trust
Tamara Baron
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Susan Winters
Compass
Leslie McGrath
HomeSmart Professionals
Richie Usher
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Billy Thoman
Compass
Ed Borquez
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Nicole Dibble
Keller Williams Luxury
Scott Histed
Bennion Deville Homes
Dan Thompson
Bennion Deville Homes
Kathy Schowe
California Lifestyle Realty
Geoffrey Moore
Town Real Estate
Blake Haddock
Elitist International
Realty Inc.
Barbara Grant
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Jenell VanDenBos
Coldwell Banker Realty
Anthony Maio
Bennion Deville Homes
Judy Carneiro
Bennion Deville Homes
Anne Alexander
Keller Williams Luxury
Nelly Beck
The Agency
Rich Nolan
Compass
Marilu Carroll
Premier Properties
David Gibson
Premier Properties
Barbara Klein
California Lifestyle Realty
Brian Wilson
Bennion Deville Homes
Joe Vetrano
Compass
Gary Pisula
Leaskou Better Homes & Gardens
Jose Espinoza
Oza Realty
Phyllis Cyphers
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
David Sidley
equity union real estate
Darren Shay
Coldwell Banker Realty
Reagan Richter
Compass
Maria Richards
Weichert, Realtors – Preferred
Yasmin Tobey
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Rick Eisenhart
California Lifestyle Realty
Rosa Rodriguez
HomeSmart Professionals
Joni Prosser
California Lifestyle Realty
Stewart Penn
Compass
Christine Nichols
Premier Properties
Bryan Dearden
Desert Sands Realty
Barry Bowen
Bennion Deville Homes
Kim Kelly
HK Lane Real Estate
Gayle Pietras
Bennion Deville Homes
Neal Nussbaum
HomeSmart Professionals
Linda Langman
Bennion Deville Homes
Rachel Wills
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Elaine Stewart
Re/Max Desert Properties
Drew Randolph
Keller Williams Luxury
Douglas Fischer
Coldwell Banker Realty
Veronica Mendoza
Desert Sands Realty
Nadine Elliott
Coldwell Banker Realty
Jim Helke
Bennion Deville Homes
Ruben Valerio
The Agency
Tari Clay
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
TOP COUNTRY CLUBS
Last year, these clubs brought in $30 million to $250 million in residential sales, bringing them to the top of a competitive list.
Bighorn Golf Club
Bighorn Properties
Lorna Ball, Jacquie Burns, Tony Lennon, Trevor Printz
Eldorado Country Club
Bennion Deville Homes
John O’Brien, Sandra Armando
The Madison Club
Madison Club Properties
Trae Cassell, Lisa Barrett, Amanda Tessandore, Christy Henderson
The Reserve
Reserve Realty
Sandy Walton, Tom Cullinan
Toscana Country Club
On-site sales office
Andy Ford, Nicole Ginos, Stefen MacMaster
Tradition Golf Club
Tradition Properties
Bill & Amy Albers, Lisa Putman
Indian Ridge Country Club
Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter, Terrie Penna, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd
Trilogy at La Quinta
Bennion Deville Homes
John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Dave LaLiberte, Lynn Killoran
Rancho La Quinta Country Club
Rancho La Quinta Properties
Tammy Thomas, Joan Bardwell, Ron Roisum, James Latta, Phyllis Mackovic
The Club at Morningside
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise, Kym Dias
Hideaway Golf Club
Hideaway Properties
Robert Ravis, Christy Anderson, Ryan Stewart, Lisa Barrett
Monterey Country Club
Bennion Deville Homes
Michael Fogarty, Marlene Fogarty, Dolores Del-Cerro, Diane Schroeder
Andalusia Country Club Andalusia
On-site sales office
Tom Angone, Maddie Ferguson, Dudley Latham
Palm Valley Country Club
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties
Brenda Devlin, Teri Finley
Top Realtors by Number of Units Sold
TOP TEAMS
When it comes to the quantity of properties sold, the Top 10 teams are responsible for annual sales of 98 to 308 units.
The Jelmberg Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Brady Sandahl & Associates
Keller Williams Luxury
Ross Stout Team
KUD Properties
Fredy Rodriguez Team
Fathom Realty
Horne Team
Compass
Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes
The Pratt Group
eXp Realty of California
Bianco Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass
DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
TOP SMALL TEAMS
The Top 10 teams of two or three people that garnered the highest number of sales tallied between 48 and 77 units in 2022.
Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Bomgardner & Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Sun City Sisters
HomeSmart Professionals
The Kamoei Group
BBS Brokerage Realty
Team Larson
Keller Williams Luxury
PS Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
Extra Mile Team
HomeSmart Professionals
The Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Terri Munselle Group
The Agency
TOP INDEPENDENT AGENTS
As for the solo sellers, the following 10 individuals sold 40 to 79 units each.
Jim Richmond
Coldwell Banker Realty
Scott Ehrens
Compass
Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes
Billy Thoman
Compass
Jolie Leydekkers
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties
Michael Valerio
HomeSmart Professionals
Sandra Quinn
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Lowell Fulson
Keller Williams Luxury
Richie Usher
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Bill Morgner
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices