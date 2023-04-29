The Coachella Valley’s Top Realtors of 2023

In a desirable destination where world-class architecture and design add to the allure, real estate agents must assert themselves to land listings, log sales, and pair buyers with the perfect homes. The best agents have ridden the recent market wave with resilience and emerged in 2023 having seemingly outpaced slowing conditions to deliver for clients in a competitive real estate arena.

On the heels of pandemic-induced lockdowns and haywire prices, their methodologies continue to evolve. “During the pandemic, speed often mattered more than service,” says Brady Sandahl of Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, where he also serves as director of growth for Keller Williams Luxury. “As the dynamics of the market shifted, so did the needs of buyers and sellers; specifically, the need for delivering exceptional service came back into the equation. Agents who never took their eyes off of delivering exceptional service are the same agents who didn’t lose market share.”

Likening the flood of COVID sales to “shooting fish out of a barrel,” Kevin Rochlitz, managing broker at Windermere Desert Properties, agrees. The ensuing downturn, he says, has required a bit more creativity. “Agents are needing to get out in front of people, get involved, volunteer, and work on their relationship skills,” he points out. Rochlitz cites out-of-area referrals as a largely untapped market that bolstered his team’s numbers this year.

Whatever the source of sales, the Top Realtors of 2023 have duly impressed — not only in dollar amount sold, but also in sheer quantity.

As a service to our readers, and to spotlight those who make the market move in our region, we produce this annual list of the Coachella Valley’s leading residential sellers. This year, we have expanded our Top Realtors feature to recognize top-selling teams and independent agents based on number of units sold.

Looking exclusively at residential sales, we review MLS data from the California Desert Association of Realtors and Greater Palm Springs Realtors, cross-referencing Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics software and verifying the data with each agent’s broker and manager. We thank Todd Banks of HK Lane and Rochlitz for assisting us in ensuring the accuracy of these lists, which were compiled by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes.

The Coachella Valley has almost 4,000 agents and teams; this report recognizes the top 4 percent. Although we do not print exact sales figures, names appear in order of amount sold.

— The Editors