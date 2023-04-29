The Coachella Valley’s Top Realtors of 2023

The independent agents, sales teams, and country clubs identified here sold the most residential real estate last year.

Indoor-outdoor living takes shape at the Madison Club. 
PHOTO COURTESY VALERY NEUMAN, COMPASS

In a desirable destination where world-class architecture and design add to the allure, real estate agents must assert themselves to land listings, log sales, and pair buyers with the perfect homes. The best agents have ridden the recent market wave with resilience and emerged in 2023 having seemingly outpaced slowing conditions to deliver for clients in a competitive real estate arena. 

On the heels of pandemic-induced lockdowns and haywire prices, their methodologies continue to evolve. “During the pandemic, speed often mattered more than service,” says Brady Sandahl of Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, where he also serves as director of growth for Keller Williams Luxury. “As the dynamics of the market shifted, so did the needs of buyers and sellers; specifically, the need for delivering exceptional service came back into the equation. Agents who never took their eyes off of delivering exceptional service are the same agents who didn’t lose market share.”

Likening the flood of COVID sales to “shooting fish out of a barrel,” Kevin Rochlitz, managing broker at Windermere Desert Properties, agrees. The ensuing downturn, he says, has required a bit more creativity. “Agents are needing to get out in front of people, get involved, volunteer, and work on their relationship skills,” he points out. Rochlitz cites out-of-area referrals as a largely untapped market that bolstered his team’s numbers this year.

Whatever the source of sales, the Top Realtors of 2023 have duly impressed — not only in dollar amount sold, but also in sheer quantity. 

As a service to our readers, and to spotlight those who make the market move in our region, we produce this annual list of the Coachella Valley’s leading residential sellers. This year, we have expanded our Top Realtors feature to recognize top-selling teams and independent agents based on number of units sold. 

Looking exclusively at residential sales, we review MLS data from the California Desert Association of Realtors and Greater Palm Springs Realtors, cross-referencing Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics software and verifying the data with each agent’s broker and manager. We thank Todd Banks of HK Lane and Rochlitz for assisting us in ensuring the accuracy of these lists, which were compiled by Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes.

The Coachella Valley has almost 4,000 agents and teams; this report recognizes the top 4 percent. Although we do not print exact sales figures, names appear in order of amount sold. 

— The Editors

Image

Built in 1964, this Indian Canyons home most recently sold in 2022. 
COURTESY BRADY SANDAHL, BRADY SANDAHL REAL ESTATE GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS LUXURY

Top Realtors by Dollar Amount Sold

$100 MILLION CIRCLE

Congratulations to the overall top sellers, including teams and one independent agent, whose 2022 sales reached or exceeded $100 million.

Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Brady Sandahl, Tony Estrada, Chris Pierson, Frankie Alvarado, Cheryll McKeon, Lynn Mallotto, Jan Ray, Mark Merkle, Michael Sullivan, Joann Hayes, Curtis Butler, David Mecham, Kelly Greene Siminski, Javier Morales, Daniel Baxa.

Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Tom Bogle, John O’Brien, Leslee Effler, David Tallman, David Cardoza, Sandra Armando, Denise Chlouber, Brendan Rome

Valery Neuman
Compass

The Jelmberg Team
Keller Williams Luxury
Penny Jelmberg, Gil Jelmberg, Josh Jelmberg, Blair Jelmberg, Marty Jelmberg, Brooke Baxley Salas, Christine Sparks, George Kasira, Jason Field, Jennifer Cooper, Jennifer Pazos, Linda Bender, Luke Livingston, Michelle Biagioni, Pam Roxborough, Pamela Stone, Renee Marrotte, Theresa Jewett, William Sileo

Stout Team
KUD Properties
Ross Stout, Troy Kudlac, Kim Codding, Marisa Smith, Cody Hancock, Aaron Seuss, Lauren Seuss, Lisa Huddy, Omar Heredia, Allison Green, Roman Salem, JT Stout

PS Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
Patrick Jordan, Stewart Smith  

DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter (founder), Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd 

“2022 was the highest market based on sales volume, and coincidentally, the other highest markets were 2020 and 2021.”
Michael Hilgenberg, Keller Williams Luxury
TOP TEAMS

The following groups with four or more team members achieved between $30 million and $85 million in 2022 sales.

Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass
Sandi Phillips, Jon Caruana, Michael Caruana, Brenda Mckenney, Gregorio Sandoval, Bridget Mullen, Karen Ahaesy, Heather Black

Bianco Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
James Bianco, Aldo Baroni, Amy Taylor, Angelica Vitale, Barrett Toohey, Brandon Lane, Brian Morrison, Brittany Hough, Debbie Bianco, Falon Martinez, James Pearce, Kayla Toohey, Louis Gambardella, Matthew Lane, Paul Vilchis, Sarah Pearce, Zoltan Posa

TTK Represents
Compass
Keith Markovitz, Todd Monaghan, Chris Menrad, Rick Distel,
Scott Ankersen

The Horne Team
Compass
Michael Horne, Bob Horne, Erinn Frisbie, Clara Horne, Dennis Jacobs, Jane Hovick

Brad Schmett Real Estate Group
Brad Schmett Real Estate Group
Brad Schmett, Cassie Schmett, Delia Liquori, Felipe Hernandez, Gina Nestande, Jake Jackson, Jan Leibole, Maggie Goodyear

Sheri Dettman & Associates
Keller Williams Luxury
Sheri Dettman, Lisa Blodgett, Kayla Cunard, Betsy Justice

Fredy Rodriguez Real Estate Group
Fathom Realty
Fredy Rodriguez, Mariam Rodriguez, Anai Escudero, Carlos Escobar, Winona McCullum, Horacio Escudero-Gastelum

John K. Miller Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Dave LaLiberte, Lynn Killoran

Zwemmer Realty Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Rob Zwemmer, Bobbi-Lou Webb, Jennifer Kovalenko, Jocelyn Corominas, Michelle Cope, Nancy Levine, Rob Levy, Marilee Mahoney, Noah Cain, Shane Reynolds, Stephanie Hart

Avriette Bragg Team
Compass
Eric Avriette, Ryan Bragg, Jonathan Greene, Cleveland Langford,
Lauren Maio Casado, Jennifer Lien, Matthew Stauber, Alexis Dempsey

Team Michael
Keller Williams Luxury
Michael Hilgenberg, Marty Guzman, Gene Hays, Michael Gardenhire, Mikhail Efremov, Peter Boesen, Alison Cone, Kristen Van Meter, Paul Flick

OMNI Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Ryan Pylypow, Constantine Kolytiris, Trent Stemper, Aleksandra Srdic 

Joe Chung & Salomon Urquiza Group
Compass
Joe Chung, Salomon Urquiza, Bernardo Santos, Hera Kwon

The Pratt Group Real Estate
eXp Realty of California
Brandi Pratt, Jessica Blanchard, Amber Haaland, David Pratt, Katie Gladish, Lance Tuazon, Tina Rodriguez, Antonio Lopez

Bespoke Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, Linda Herold, Yvonne Ida, Craig Soto

Signe Inc.
Keller Williams Luxury
Signe Beck, Cindy Rice, Mascha Hatch, Laraine La Monte, Megan Young, Matt Stewart

Scott Lyle Realtors
Compass
Scott Lyle, Brad White, Kyle Gilligan, Michael Claydon

The Balog Group
Compass
Doug Balog, Marnie Balog, Lavonda Lee, Maritza Desilets, Debra Pratt, Brock Berry, Jason Jones, Susan Nelson

John & Ryan, Real Estate Group
Sotheby’s International Realty
Ryan Cummings, John Moore, Alan Fuller, Jaclyn Mahar, Danae Sheehan, Brendhan Springe

Halum Real Estate Group
Compass
Amirah Halum, Damin Halum, Daher Halum, Monica Abreu, Maria Beltran

Ahu Kocabelli Real Estate Group
eXp Realty of California
Ahu Kocaballi, Atiyana Lawson, Tyler Hauer, Silvia Garcia

Brandy Nelson & Associates
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties
Brandy Nelson, Jim Sadler, Slay Panayotov, Marc Saab, Rigoberto Machuca, Rusty Stockman, Jeff Lander 

Michael Fogarty & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Michael Fogarty, Marlene Fogarty, Dolores Del-Cerro, Diane Schroeder

Team Francis
Coldwell Banker Realty
Denise Francis, Bob Makohin, Gisele Robinson, Katlyn Buoncuore, Naomi Curci, Nicole Cox, Tina Avery

Dunne & Jennings Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Chris Jennings, Jim Bush, Armando Anzaldua, Brian Cupit, Charl Matteson, Charles Andrews, Dawn Passmore, Karen Krickbaum, Kristen Matteson

Image

The Kaufmann Desert House, designed by Richard Neutra. 
COURTESY GERARD BISIGNANO, DESERT SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

TOP SMALL TEAMS

The highest-selling small teams, with two or three members, banked $20 million to $95 million.

Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Daniel Ferretti, Jay Simmers, Elina Linner

Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
John Bomgardner, Judy Blenkinsop

Terri Munselle Group
Compass
Terri Munselle, Jennifer Drummond

Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise, Kym Dias, Ann Tennyson

Nelson Moe Properties
Compass
John Nelson, Cat Moe

Sun City Sisters
HomeSmart Professionals
Lynda and Sharon Dumas

Team Larson
Keller Williams Luxury
Jeff and Kay Larson

Canavan Coit & Associates
Compass
Susan Canavan, Deirdre Coit, Breanna Goyette

Kamoei Group
BBS Brokers Realty
Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, Sara Kamoei

The Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Louise Hampton, Steven Hannegan

DJR Palm Springs
Compass
David Whitworth, Jesse Huskey, Romina Gil de Matos

Caldwell & Linger Group
Compass
Jim Caldwell, Paul Linger, George Klenkar

Stanton Williams Group
Compass
Jacqulyn Stanton, Norman Williams

Scott Palermo & James Sanak
Harcourts Desert Homes

Marx Real Estate Group
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Mary and Josh Marx

Mike & Maria Homes
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Mike and Maria Patakas

ASK Palm Springs
Compass
Andy Linsky, Sven Vennen, Kevin Bass

Crane and Campbell Team
Equity Union Real Estate
Jim Crane, Lindell Campbell

The Leonardo Group
Keller Williams Luxury
Leonardo Montenegro, Marcio Baggio Castro

Tom & Randy Properties
Douglas Elliman
Tom Scrocco, Randy Issacs  

The John Jay Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John Jay, Cathy Folk

Kris Murphy & Michael Walton
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Albers & Putman Team
Double Eagle Real Estate
Bill & Amy Albers, Lisa Putnam

The Briggs Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Tim and Laurie Briggs  

Extra Mile Team
HomeSmart Professionals
Paige Maccio, Richard MacMillan

Dan & Debi Valentino
Valentino & Valentino
Dan Valentino, Debi Valentino

Blomgren & Blomgren
Bennion Deville Homes
Bruce Blomgren, Keith Blomgren  

Justin & Sarye Smith
Re/Max Desert Properties

Seager Albert Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Gregory Albert, Mark Spino, Steve Seager

Bob & Anne Claydon
Mountain View Premier Realty

Holly’s Homes Desert Princess
Holly Tait Markas, Patrick Sheehan, Pam Meadows

Cochran & Miracle Team
Compass
Bill Cochran, Daniel Miracle

Bob & Sue Ellen Ross
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

Hamilton Real Estate Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Dan Hamilton, Reuben Carrillo

BSG Real Estate
The Agency
Lucio Bernal, Jon Smith

Friends Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Julia Lawson, Jennifer McGraw

Craig Conley Real Estate Team
Bennion Deville Homes
Craig Conley, Echo Conley, Spencer Conley

The Holland Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
Anthony Holland, Monica Perez

“Anyone who has owned their home for a few years or more is well poised to cash in on realized equity.”
Chris Anderson, Bennion Deville Homes
TOP INDEPENDENT AGENTS

In 2022, the following real estate agents sold between $15 million and $70 million, rivaling some of the best teams.

Scott Ehrens
Compass

Janine Stevens
Bennion Deville Homes

Marc Sanders
Compass

Anne Stark
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Kenny Jervis
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Angela Maciel Gibbons
HomeSmart Professionals

Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes

Teri Anderson
Coldwell Banker Realty

David Emerson
Coldwell Banker Realty

James Gault
Compass

Gillian Jones
The Agency

Sandra Quinn
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Barbara Merrill
Bennion Deville Homes

Gregg Gard
California Lifestyle Realty

Dave Kibbey
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Jolie Leydekkers
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties

Mark Gutkowski
Bennion Deville Homes

David Colin
HomeSmart Professionals

Anook Commandeur
Keller Williams Luxury

Bill Morgner
Equity Union Real Estate

Corinne Zajac
Bennion Deville Homes

Marc Lange
Equity Union Real Estate

Charles Scicli
Desert Elite Properties

Richard Chamberlin
Compass

Lowell Fulson
Keller Williams Luxury

Kimberly Oleson
Coldwell Banker Realty

Chuck Bennett
HK Lane Real Estate

Rick Parnell
California Lifestyle Realty

Becky King
California Lifestyle Realty

Tony Halton
Tami Pardee Properties

Jeff Litton
HomeSmart Professionals

Michael Slate
Elevate Palm Springs

Adam Gilbert
The Firm

Diane Flaherty
HK Lane Real Estate

Gail Gallaudet
HK Lane Real Estate

Carla Lehman
Premier Properties

Craig Chorpenning
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Marshall Harris
California Lifestyle Realty

Galina Tucker
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Tyson Hawley
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Michael Valerio
HomeSmart Professionals

Cathy Muldoon
Equity Union Real Estate

Cass Graff-Radford
Bennion Deville Homes

Joan Bardwell
Rancho La Quinta Properties

John White
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Jeff Blacker
Compass

Ron Roisum
Rancho La Quinta Properties

Maureen Byrne
HK Lane Real Estate

Shelly Farmery
Coldwell Banker Realty

Marilyn Ford
Bennion Deville Homes

Didona Marcinkevicius
Coldwell Banker Realty

Karista Smith
California Lifestyle Realty

Lori Ebeling
Coldwell Banker Realty

Luca Volpe
Realty Trust

Tamara Baron
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Winters
Compass

Leslie McGrath
HomeSmart Professionals

Richie Usher
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Billy Thoman
Compass

Ed Borquez
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Nicole Dibble
Keller Williams Luxury

Scott Histed
Bennion Deville Homes

Dan Thompson
Bennion Deville Homes

Kathy Schowe
California Lifestyle Realty

Geoffrey Moore
Town Real Estate

Blake Haddock
Elitist International
Realty Inc.

Barbara Grant
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Jenell VanDenBos
Coldwell Banker Realty

Anthony Maio
Bennion Deville Homes

Judy Carneiro
Bennion Deville Homes

Anne Alexander
Keller Williams Luxury

Nelly Beck
The Agency

Rich Nolan
Compass

Marilu Carroll
Premier Properties

David Gibson
Premier Properties

Barbara Klein
California Lifestyle Realty

Brian Wilson
Bennion Deville Homes

Joe Vetrano
Compass

Gary Pisula
Leaskou Better Homes & Gardens

Jose Espinoza
Oza Realty

Phyllis Cyphers
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

David Sidley
equity union real estate

Darren Shay
Coldwell Banker Realty

Reagan Richter
Compass

Maria Richards
Weichert, Realtors – Preferred

Yasmin Tobey
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Eisenhart
California Lifestyle Realty

Rosa Rodriguez
HomeSmart Professionals

Joni Prosser
California Lifestyle Realty

Stewart Penn
Compass

Christine Nichols
Premier Properties

Bryan Dearden
Desert Sands Realty

Barry Bowen
Bennion Deville Homes

Kim Kelly
HK Lane Real Estate

Gayle Pietras
Bennion Deville Homes

Neal Nussbaum
HomeSmart Professionals

Linda Langman
Bennion Deville Homes

Rachel Wills
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Elaine Stewart
Re/Max Desert Properties

Drew Randolph
Keller Williams Luxury

Douglas Fischer
Coldwell Banker Realty

Veronica Mendoza
Desert Sands Realty

Nadine Elliott
Coldwell Banker Realty

Jim Helke
Bennion Deville Homes

Ruben Valerio
The Agency

Tari Clay
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

“The market is still fluctuating. The big difference I see from years previous is that there is still a very high demand for luxury homes.”
Valery Neuman, Compass
TOP COUNTRY CLUBS

Last year, these clubs brought in $30 million to $250 million in residential sales, bringing them to the top of a competitive list.

Bighorn Golf Club
Bighorn Properties
Lorna Ball, Jacquie Burns, Tony Lennon, Trevor Printz

Eldorado Country Club
Bennion Deville Homes
John O’Brien, Sandra Armando

The Madison Club
Madison Club Properties
Trae Cassell, Lisa Barrett, Amanda Tessandore, Christy Henderson

The Reserve
Reserve Realty
Sandy Walton, Tom Cullinan

Toscana Country Club
On-site sales office
Andy Ford, Nicole Ginos, Stefen MacMaster

Tradition Golf Club
Tradition Properties
Bill & Amy Albers, Lisa Putman

Indian Ridge Country Club
Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter, Terrie Penna, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd

Trilogy at La Quinta
Bennion Deville Homes
John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Dave LaLiberte, Lynn Killoran

Rancho La Quinta Country Club
Rancho La Quinta Properties
Tammy Thomas, Joan Bardwell, Ron Roisum, James Latta, Phyllis Mackovic

The Club at Morningside
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise, Kym Dias

Hideaway Golf Club
Hideaway Properties
Robert Ravis, Christy Anderson, Ryan Stewart, Lisa Barrett

Monterey Country Club
Bennion Deville Homes
Michael Fogarty, Marlene Fogarty, Dolores Del-Cerro, Diane Schroeder

Andalusia Country Club Andalusia
On-site sales office
Tom Angone, Maddie Ferguson, Dudley Latham

Palm Valley Country Club
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties
Brenda Devlin, Teri Finley

Top Realtors by Number of Units Sold

TOP TEAMS

When it comes to the quantity of properties sold, the Top 10 teams are responsible for annual sales of 98 to 308 units.

The Jelmberg Group
Keller Williams Luxury

Brady Sandahl & Associates
Keller Williams Luxury

Ross Stout Team
KUD Properties

Fredy Rodriguez Team
Fathom Realty

Horne Team
Compass

Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes

The Pratt Group
eXp Realty of California

Bianco Group
Coldwell Banker Realty

Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass

DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes


TOP SMALL TEAMS

The Top 10 teams of two or three people that garnered the highest number of sales tallied between 48 and 77 units in 2022.

Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes

Bomgardner & Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes

Sun City Sisters
HomeSmart Professionals

The Kamoei Group
BBS Brokerage Realty

Team Larson
Keller Williams Luxury

PS Properties
Bennion Deville Homes

Extra Mile Team
HomeSmart Professionals

The Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes

Terri Munselle Group
The Agency


TOP INDEPENDENT AGENTS

As for the solo sellers, the following 10 individuals sold 40 to 79 units each.

Jim Richmond
Coldwell Banker Realty

Scott Ehrens
Compass

Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes

Billy Thoman
Compass

Jolie Leydekkers
Windermere Real Estate Desert Properties

Michael Valerio
HomeSmart Professionals

Sandra Quinn
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Lowell Fulson
Keller Williams Luxury

Richie Usher
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Bill Morgner
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices