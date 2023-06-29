Coachella Valley Top Doctors 2023

Meet the Coachella Valley’s Top Doctors of 2023

We partnered with an independent research firm to identify the best physicians practicing in 34 specialties in our area.

Site Staff Health & Wellness

Coachella Valley Top Doctors 2023

To make this list, doctors are nominated by their peers and vetted by an independent research firm. They cannot and do not pay to be included.
Health matters. And when you or a loved one are in need of a consultation, treatment, or ongoing medical services, so does quality of care. That’s why we partner with the physician-led research firm Castle Connolly to produce Palm Springs Life’s annual list of the Coachella Valley’s top practitioners.

The 134 individuals recognized here were nominated by fellow licensed physicians. Those nominations were then vetted by Castle Connolly’s team of researchers, who examine doctors’ educational and professional experience to screen and select the crème de la crème on both the national and regional levels. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected.

We recognize that this is just a sliver of the medical talent providing excellent care in Greater Palm Springs. If you’re satisfied with your physicians, stick with them. But if you need a referral for a specialist, consider this a reliable short list for your decision-making process.


About the Research Firm

Castle Connolly invites all licensed physicians in the United States to nominate their peers in any medical specialty and in any part of the country online at castleconnolly.com/nominations. The firm follows a rigorous screening process to identify the top individuals. Those identified here also appear online at castleconnolly.com and in conjunction with other databases.

Founded in 1991, Castle Connolly has been the official source for “Top Doctors” features in national and regional magazines like Palm Springs Life for more than 30 years. It was acquired in 2018 by Everyday Health Group (EHG), a leading digital healthcare company whose mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics.

EHG empowers providers and patients with trusted content and services delivered through its portfolio of brands, which include Everyday Health, What to Expect, MedPage Today, Health eCareers, Prime Education, and an exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org. Headquartered in New York City, EHG is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD).


ANESTHESIOLOGY

George R. Bancroft, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131

Kari K. Bancroft, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131

Oksana Bantley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131

Amir G. Ibrahim, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Obstetric anesthesiology

Daniela Oatu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911

Gerald E. Tull, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911

Peter Sofia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Critical care

Kristofer R. Westerhof, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Critical care

CARDIAC ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY

Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 206
Palm Springs
760-883-1600
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, telemedicine

Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, arrhythmias

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE 

Mohammad A. Abid, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
The Heart Institute Medical Center
81709 Dr. Carreon
Blvd., Ste. A1
Indio
760-863-4666
Interventional cardiology

Michael Bagheri, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
CURE Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1W-202
Palm Springs
760-323-2174

David P. Choe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642

Leon A. Feldman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac electrophysiology

James M. Fitts, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642

Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Echocardiography

Lester D. Padilla, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642

Philip J. Patel, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac imaging, heart failure

DERMATOLOGY

Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-202-5457
Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser surgery

Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Contour Dermatology
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage
760-423-4000
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration/transplant, laser surgery, varicose veins, Botox

Michael J. Messina, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Mohs surgery

Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
36867 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-341-1999
Mohs surgery, skin cancer

Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope
Drive, Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella

DIAGNOSTIC RADIOLOGY 

Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Radiology
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Interventional radiology

Mehran K. Elly, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Radiology
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Interventional radiology, cardiovascular imaging

John F. Feller, M.D.
Halo Diagnostics
74785 Highway 111,
Ste. 101, West Building
Indian Wells
760-322-8883
Musculoskeletal imaging, orthopedic imaging, body imaging, sports medicine radiology

Brian K. Herman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Radiology
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2060
Interventional radiology, neuroradiology

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Manuel F. De Jesus, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221

Rachel Felber, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221

Eric Leroux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221

Amy E. Smookler, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221

FAMILY MEDICINE

James M. Adams, M.D.
Southern California Permanente Medical Group
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 208
Palm Springs
833-574-2273
HIV, primary care

Frank B. Arian, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Victory Physicians
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-104
Palm Springs
760-327-8755

Christopher V. Flores, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 403
Rancho Mirage
760-834-7987
Preventive medicine, chronic illness, house calls, telemedicine

Shefaa Shahaat George, M.D.
Southern California Permanente Medical Group
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 208
Palm Springs
833-574-2273
Women’s health, pediatrics, geriatric medicine

Stephen R. Steele D.O.
Eisenhower Health,
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Primary care, sports medicine

Murray D. Taylor, M.D.
Optum
35800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 255
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3379
Concierge medicine

GASTROENTEROLOGY

Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Building,
Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Endoscopy and colonoscopy, colon cancer screening, endoscopic, mucosal resection, cancer prevention, capsule endoscopy, chronic liver disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, esophageal motility

Gary M. Annunziata D.O.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500

Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology Inc.
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Springs
760-699-7607
Colonoscopy inflammatory, bowel disease/Crohn’s, gastric and esophageal disorders

James E. Conti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Building, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Colonoscopy

Anh T. Duong, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500

Eugene Lam, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Care Network Primary & Specialty Care
47647 Caleo Bay Drive, Ste. 210
La Quinta
760-771-1000
Barrett’s esophagus, celiac disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease

GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Lucy Curci Cancer Center,
UC San Diego Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Gynecologic cancers

Steven C. Plaxe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Lucy Curci Cancer Center,
UC San Diego Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, gestational trophoblastic disease

HAND SURGERY

Eric L. Freedman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hand Associates
36951 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert
760-342-8444
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis carpal, tunnel syndrome

Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Shubha Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
DAP Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way Palm Springs
760-992-0433
HIV/AIDS, infectious disease, hepatitis B and C, infection control, hospital acquired infections, antibiotic resistance

Bachir K. Younes, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Younes Medical Group/Desert Infusion Center
36923 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-636-1336
HIV, wound care, Lyme disease, tuberculosis

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Paul A. Biskar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0600

Bruce L. Ferguson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Brimble and Jones Health Center
1555-C S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-969-7770
Preventive medicine

Mary A. Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Building, Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3611
Concierge medicine

Hessam Mahdavi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Primary Care
78120 Wildcat Drive
Palm Desert
760-340-2682
Integrative medicine

Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.
82013 Dr. Carreon
Blvd., Ste. C
Indio
760-863-0138
Endocrinology

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

 Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging

Ghassan Kazmouz, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Coachella Valley Cardiology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W304
Palm Springs
760-322-9562
Angioplasty & stent placement, coronary artery disease

Puneet K. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642

Khoi M. Le, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Cardiac catheterization, angioplasty & stent placement, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology

MEDICAL ONCOLOGY

Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4880
Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma

Mark G. Carmichael, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology

Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613

Hematology

Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s, ovarian cancer, clinical trials hematology

Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology hematology

Henry T. Tsai, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Lucy Curci Cancer Center,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Colon cancer, gastrointestinal cancer

NEPHROLOGY

David M. Alderman, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819

Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Desert Kidney Care
71511 Highway 111, Ste. H
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2200

Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Coachella Valley Nephrology
81719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A
Indio
760-347-0707

Bryan L. Stone, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Hypertension, transplant medicine (kidney), nutrition

NEUROLOGICAL SURGERY

Farhad M. Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Building A, Ste. 104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Brain and spinal surgery, complex spinal surgery, brain tumors

Alfred C. Shen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Building A, Ste. 104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Spinal surgery

NEUROLOGY

Antoine J.
Elhajjar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Neurology & Sleep
46100 Washington St.
La Quinta
760-340-0528
Sleep disorders, headache, epilepsy, movement disorders

Neal S. Hermanowicz, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Building, Ste. 311
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8785
Movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Botox, Huntington’s disease

Reza Nazemi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 308
Rancho Mirage
760-341-3400

OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY

Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only

Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Drive, Building A, Ste. 103
Rancho Mirage
760-779-5511
Robotic hysterectomy, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic reconstruction

Elisa M. Lindley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. D1
Rancho Mirage
760-837-3999
Gynecology only, menopausal management, weight management, hormone replacement therapy

Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopausal management, sexual dysfunction

OPHTHALMOLOGY

Clement K. Chan, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, retinal disorders

Sanjeev Grewal, M.D.
Acuity Eye Group
1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200
Palm Springs
760-269-4291
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery

Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration

Jennifer Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St.,
Building F, Ste. 1007
Palm Desert
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty

Bart P. Ketover, M.D.
Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. D
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3937
Cataract surgery, intraocular lens

Xuan T. Le-Nguyen, M.D.
Desert Eye Associates
37029 Cook St., Ste. 105
Palm Desert
760-342-6900
Comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, cataract surgery

Steven G. Lin, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
The Retina Institute
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, macular disease/degeneration, retinal disorders

Harry Marshak, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2
Palm Desert
760-341-2551
Cosmetic surgery (face and eyes), eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery

Keith G. Tokuhara, M.D.
Desert Vision Center
35900 Bob Hope
Drive, Ste. 175
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4700
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome

ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

James A. Bell, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
Desert Regional Medical Center,
151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs
760-568-2684
Trauma, sports medicine, joint replacement

Reginald S. Fayssoux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery, scoliosis, spinal surgery (pediatric), minimally invasive spinal surgery

David A. Friscia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Complex foot and ankle surgery, ankle replacement and revision, Charcot foot, sports injuries (foot and ankle)

Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, Achilles tendon rupture

Amir D. Tahernia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery

OTOLARYNGOLOGY

Maya Kato, M.D.
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-565-3900
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants

Majid Torabi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Building, Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage
760-346-1788
Sinus disorders/surgery, allergy

Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Ear, Nose, and Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Building, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal surgery

Mark D. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Ear, Nose, and Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Building, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566

PAIN MEDICINE

Mark H. Bouffard IV, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Pain & Spine Center of the Desert
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Desert
760-776-7999
Chronic pain, musculoskeletal arthritis pain

Lee Erlendson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Richard and Atlanta Warke Health Center,
Rancho Mirage Pain Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 1203
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3075
Pain management

Roland D. Reinhart, M.D.
Pain Management Specialists
39800 Portola Ave.
Palm Desert
760-341-2360
Pain management, knee and shoulder pain

PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY

Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Loma Linda University Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-105
Palm Springs
760-318-8100
Congenital heart disease (adult), fetal echocardiography

PEDIATRICS

Patricia Cruz-Reyes, M.D.
Kids Health First Pediatrics
79440 Corporate
Centre Drive, Ste. 108
La Quinta
760-564-0902

Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio
760-347-2887

PLASTIC SURGERY

Ritu Chopra, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring

Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery

Frederick N. Eko, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eko Plastic Surgery
44651 Village Court, Ste. 104
Palm Desert
760-249-2222
Facial cosmetic surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction, gynecomastia, liposuction

Andrew J. Hayduke, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 206
Rancho Mirage
760-341-6996
Cosmetic surgery (face and breast), eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring, reconstructive plastic surgery

Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111,
Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring

Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage
760-324-2660
Cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery

Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
71885 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-341-5555
Cosmetic surgery (face and body)

PSYCHIATRY

Sean A. Barlow, M.D.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital,
Centro Medico Cathedral City
69175 Ramon Road, Building A
Cathedral City
760-321-6776
Addiction/substance abuse

PULMONARY DISEASE

Anil Perumbeti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Building, Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage
760-834-3564

Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W208
Palm Springs
760-323-4416
Lung disease, airway disorders

Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. M3
Rancho Mirage
760-895-4292
Critical care, interventional pulmonology

RADIATION ONCOLOGY

Peter Greenberg, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Valor Oncology
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. D
Palm Desert
760-368-2000
Lung cancer, gynecologic cancers

Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center,
Radiation Oncology Physicians Inc.
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy, brain tumors

Amir Lavaf, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center,
Radiation Oncology Physicians Inc.
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Prostate cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy

Vasudha Lingareddy, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Intensity modulated radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, breast brachytherapy,
gynecologic cancers

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY / INFERTILITY

Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
American Reproductive Centers
1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. A
Palm Springs
760-346-4334
Infertility/IVF, polycystic ovarian syndrome, preimplantation genetic diagnosis

RHEUMATOLOGY

Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. A6
Palm Desert
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus/SLE

Kam A. Newman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 305
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8569

SURGERY

Ramy A. Awad, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 3W-105
Palm Springs
760-866-0024
Bariatric/obesity surgery

Bobby S. Bhasker-Rao, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Lite Life Surgery
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage
760-778-5220
Gastric bypass, laparoscopic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, hernia robotic surgery, gastric sleeve, bariatric/obesity surgery, telemedicine

David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 207
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3311
Breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, surgical oncology

Samuel A. Ibrahim, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Eisenhower Health
79180 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 101
La Quinta
760-837-7910
Minimally invasive surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia, abdominal wall reconstruction, pancreatic surgery

Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery

THORACIC & CARDIAC SURGERY

Saied Habibipour, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Heart Institute
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E318
Palm Springs
760-416-1376
Mitral valve reconstruction, aortic surgery, peripheral vascular disease, lung cancer

Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Care Network Primary & Specialty Care
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs
760-424-8224
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery, lung cancer, video assisted thoracic surgery, thoracic surgery

Joseph W. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-568-4330
Cardiothoracic surgery, minimally invasive heart valve surgery, minimally invasive thoracic surgery

UROLOGY

Vladislav Bargman, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Eisenhower Health,
Valley Urologic Medical Group
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 104
Palm Desert
760-346-1133
Laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery

John R. Faulkner, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Minimally invasive surgery

Elliot B. Lander, M.D.
Lander Regenerative Urology
72780 Country Club Drive, Building C, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-776-0040
Interstitial cystitis

Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope
Drive, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Prostate cancer, incontinence, kidney cancer, erectile dysfunction, kidney stones

Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-101
Palm Springs
760-320-6005
Prostate benign disease, kidney stones, prostate cancer, pediatric urology

VASCULAR SURGERY

Son Ha Yu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Building I-1
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3461
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vein disorders, peripheral vascular disease