Meet the Coachella Valley’s Top Doctors of 2023

Health matters. And when you or a loved one are in need of a consultation, treatment, or ongoing medical services, so does quality of care. That’s why we partner with the physician-led research firm Castle Connolly to produce Palm Springs Life’s annual list of the Coachella Valley’s top practitioners.

The 134 individuals recognized here were nominated by fellow licensed physicians. Those nominations were then vetted by Castle Connolly’s team of researchers, who examine doctors’ educational and professional experience to screen and select the crème de la crème on both the national and regional levels. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected.

We recognize that this is just a sliver of the medical talent providing excellent care in Greater Palm Springs. If you’re satisfied with your physicians, stick with them. But if you need a referral for a specialist, consider this a reliable short list for your decision-making process.