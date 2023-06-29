Meet the Coachella Valley’s Top Doctors of 2023

To make this list, doctors are nominated by their peers and vetted by an independent research firm. They cannot and do not pay to be included.
PHOTO VIA GETTY
Health matters. And when you or a loved one are in need of a consultation, treatment, or ongoing medical services, so does quality of care. That’s why we partner with the physician-led research firm Castle Connolly to produce Palm Springs Life’s annual list of the Coachella Valley’s top practitioners.
The 134 individuals recognized here were nominated by fellow licensed physicians. Those nominations were then vetted by Castle Connolly’s team of researchers, who examine doctors’ educational and professional experience to screen and select the crème de la crème on both the national and regional levels. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected.
We recognize that this is just a sliver of the medical talent providing excellent care in Greater Palm Springs. If you’re satisfied with your physicians, stick with them. But if you need a referral for a specialist, consider this a reliable short list for your decision-making process.
About the Research Firm
Castle Connolly invites all licensed physicians in the United States to nominate their peers in any medical specialty and in any part of the country online at castleconnolly.com/nominations. The firm follows a rigorous screening process to identify the top individuals. Those identified here also appear online at castleconnolly.com and in conjunction with other databases.
Founded in 1991, Castle Connolly has been the official source for “Top Doctors” features in national and regional magazines like Palm Springs Life for more than 30 years. It was acquired in 2018 by Everyday Health Group (EHG), a leading digital healthcare company whose mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics.
EHG empowers providers and patients with trusted content and services delivered through its portfolio of brands, which include Everyday Health, What to Expect, MedPage Today, Health eCareers, Prime Education, and an exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org. Headquartered in New York City, EHG is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD).
ANESTHESIOLOGY
George R. Bancroft, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Kari K. Bancroft, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Oksana Bantley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Amir G. Ibrahim, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Obstetric anesthesiology
Daniela Oatu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Gerald E. Tull, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Peter Sofia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Critical care
Kristofer R. Westerhof, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8131
Critical care
CARDIAC ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
Hetal R. Bhakta, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 206
Palm Springs
760-883-1600
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, telemedicine
Andrew M. Rubin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers/defibrillators, arrhythmias
CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
Mohammad A. Abid, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
The Heart Institute Medical Center
81709 Dr. Carreon
Blvd., Ste. A1
Indio
760-863-4666
Interventional cardiology
Michael Bagheri, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
CURE Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1W-202
Palm Springs
760-323-2174
David P. Choe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Leon A. Feldman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac electrophysiology
James M. Fitts, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Damon E. Kelsay, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Echocardiography
Lester D. Padilla, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Philip J. Patel, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, cardiac imaging, heart failure
DERMATOLOGY
Pamela Broska, M.D.
West Dermatology
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-202-5457
Mohs surgery, cosmetic dermatology, laser surgery
Timothy M. Jochen, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Contour Dermatology
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage
760-423-4000
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration/transplant, laser surgery, varicose veins, Botox
Michael J. Messina, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Mohs surgery
Timothy F. Richardson, M.D.
36867 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-341-1999
Mohs surgery, skin cancer
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope
Drive, Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella
DIAGNOSTIC RADIOLOGY
Jerry Y. Chang, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Radiology
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Interventional radiology
Mehran K. Elly, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Radiology
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3911
Interventional radiology, cardiovascular imaging
John F. Feller, M.D.
Halo Diagnostics
74785 Highway 111,
Ste. 101, West Building
Indian Wells
760-322-8883
Musculoskeletal imaging, orthopedic imaging, body imaging, sports medicine radiology
Brian K. Herman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Radiology
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2060
Interventional radiology, neuroradiology
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
Manuel F. De Jesus, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221
Rachel Felber, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221
Eric Leroux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221
Amy E. Smookler, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-773-1221
FAMILY MEDICINE
James M. Adams, M.D.
Southern California Permanente Medical Group
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 208
Palm Springs
833-574-2273
HIV, primary care
Frank B. Arian, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Victory Physicians
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-104
Palm Springs
760-327-8755
Christopher V. Flores, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 403
Rancho Mirage
760-834-7987
Preventive medicine, chronic illness, house calls, telemedicine
Shefaa Shahaat George, M.D.
Southern California Permanente Medical Group
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 208
Palm Springs
833-574-2273
Women’s health, pediatrics, geriatric medicine
Stephen R. Steele D.O.
Eisenhower Health,
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Primary care, sports medicine
Murray D. Taylor, M.D.
Optum
35800 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 255
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3379
Concierge medicine
GASTROENTEROLOGY
Adewale B. Ajumobi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Building,
Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Endoscopy and colonoscopy, colon cancer screening, endoscopic, mucosal resection, cancer prevention, capsule endoscopy, chronic liver disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, esophageal motility
Gary M. Annunziata D.O.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500
Mehrdad Asgeri, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Oasis Advanced Gastroenterology Inc.
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Springs
760-699-7607
Colonoscopy inflammatory, bowel disease/Crohn’s, gastric and esophageal disorders
James E. Conti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Hirschberg Building, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2882
Colonoscopy
Anh T. Duong, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Gastroenterology Consultants
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 275
Rancho Mirage
760-321-2500
Eugene Lam, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Care Network Primary & Specialty Care
47647 Caleo Bay Drive, Ste. 210
La Quinta
760-771-1000
Barrett’s esophagus, celiac disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease
GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY
Mark C. Genesen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Lucy Curci Cancer Center,
UC San Diego Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Gynecologic cancers
Steven C. Plaxe, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Lucy Curci Cancer Center,
UC San Diego Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, First Floor
Rancho Mirage
760-773-4383
Ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, gestational trophoblastic disease
HAND SURGERY
Eric L. Freedman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hand Associates
36951 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert
760-342-8444
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis carpal, tunnel syndrome
Stephen J. O’Connell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff surgery
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Shubha Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
DAP Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way Palm Springs
760-992-0433
HIV/AIDS, infectious disease, hepatitis B and C, infection control, hospital acquired infections, antibiotic resistance
Bachir K. Younes, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Younes Medical Group/Desert Infusion Center
36923 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-636-1336
HIV, wound care, Lyme disease, tuberculosis
INTERNAL MEDICINE
Paul A. Biskar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. C4
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0600
Bruce L. Ferguson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Brimble and Jones Health Center
1555-C S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-969-7770
Preventive medicine
Mary A. Howell, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Building, Ste. 317
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3611
Concierge medicine
Hessam Mahdavi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Primary Care
78120 Wildcat Drive
Palm Desert
760-340-2682
Integrative medicine
Mustaqeem A. Qazi, M.D.
82013 Dr. Carreon
Blvd., Ste. C
Indio
760-863-0138
Endocrinology
INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY
Andrew D. Frutkin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging
Ghassan Kazmouz, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Coachella Valley Cardiology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W304
Palm Springs
760-322-9562
Angioplasty & stent placement, coronary artery disease
Puneet K. Khanna, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Khoi M. Le, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Hal B. Wallis Building
Rancho Mirage
760-346-0642
Cardiac catheterization, angioplasty & stent placement, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology
MEDICAL ONCOLOGY
Elber S. Camacho, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4880
Leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma
Mark G. Carmichael, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Luke P. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Hematology
Philip B. Dreisbach, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Lung cancer, breast cancer, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s, ovarian cancer, clinical trials hematology
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Hematology/Oncology
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology hematology
Henry T. Tsai, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Lucy Curci Cancer Center,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-346-7655
Colon cancer, gastrointestinal cancer
NEPHROLOGY
David M. Alderman, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Rodolfo R. Batarse, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Desert Kidney Care
71511 Highway 111, Ste. H
Rancho Mirage
760-773-2200
Narendra S. Chandrashekar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Coachella Valley Nephrology
81719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. A
Indio
760-347-0707
Bryan L. Stone, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Nephrology
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W303
Palm Springs
760-416-4819
Hypertension, transplant medicine (kidney), nutrition
NEUROLOGICAL SURGERY
Farhad M. Limonadi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Building A, Ste. 104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Brain and spinal surgery, complex spinal surgery, brain tumors
Alfred C. Shen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Neuroscience Institute
72780 Country Club Drive, Building A, Ste. 104
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Spinal surgery
NEUROLOGY
Antoine J.
Elhajjar, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Neurology & Sleep
46100 Washington St.
La Quinta
760-340-0528
Sleep disorders, headache, epilepsy, movement disorders
Neal S. Hermanowicz, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Building, Ste. 311
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8785
Movement disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Botox, Huntington’s disease
Reza Nazemi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 308
Rancho Mirage
760-341-3400
OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only
Enrique G. Jacome, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Fleur Women’s Health
72780 Country Club Drive, Building A, Ste. 103
Rancho Mirage
760-779-5511
Robotic hysterectomy, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic reconstruction
Elisa M. Lindley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. D1
Rancho Mirage
760-837-3999
Gynecology only, menopausal management, weight management, hormone replacement therapy
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopausal management, sexual dysfunction
OPHTHALMOLOGY
Clement K. Chan, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Southern California Desert Retina Consultants
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, retinal disorders
Sanjeev Grewal, M.D.
Acuity Eye Group
1801 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 200
Palm Springs
760-269-4291
Cataract surgery, corneal disease and surgery
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration
Jennifer Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St.,
Building F, Ste. 1007
Palm Desert
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty
Bart P. Ketover, M.D.
Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Ste. D
Rancho Mirage
760-340-3937
Cataract surgery, intraocular lens
Xuan T. Le-Nguyen, M.D.
Desert Eye Associates
37029 Cook St., Ste. 105
Palm Desert
760-342-6900
Comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, cataract surgery
Steven G. Lin, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
The Retina Institute
36949 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert
760-340-2394
Retina/vitreous surgery, macular disease/degeneration, retinal disorders
Harry Marshak, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
74075 El Paseo, Ste. D2
Palm Desert
760-341-2551
Cosmetic surgery (face and eyes), eyelid cosmetic and reconstructive surgery
Keith G. Tokuhara, M.D.
Desert Vision Center
35900 Bob Hope
Drive, Ste. 175
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4700
Retinal disorders, macular degeneration, cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome
ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY
James A. Bell, M.D., Ph.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
Desert Regional Medical Center,
151 S. Sunrise Way, Ste. 100
Palm Springs
760-568-2684
Trauma, sports medicine, joint replacement
Reginald S. Fayssoux, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery, scoliosis, spinal surgery (pediatric), minimally invasive spinal surgery
David A. Friscia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Complex foot and ankle surgery, ankle replacement and revision, Charcot foot, sports injuries (foot and ankle)
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, Achilles tendon rupture
Amir D. Tahernia, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Spinal surgery
OTOLARYNGOLOGY
Maya Kato, M.D.
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St., Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-565-3900
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants
Majid Torabi, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Desert Cities Allergy & Otolaryngology
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Probst Building, Ste. 202
Rancho Mirage
760-346-1788
Sinus disorders/surgery, allergy
Quinten M. VanderWerf, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Ear, Nose, and Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Building, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, nasal surgery
Mark D. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Ear, Nose, and Throat
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Building, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-340-4566
PAIN MEDICINE
Mark H. Bouffard IV, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Pain & Spine Center of the Desert
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 214
Palm Desert
760-776-7999
Chronic pain, musculoskeletal arthritis pain
Lee Erlendson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Richard and Atlanta Warke Health Center,
Rancho Mirage Pain Associates
39300 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 1203
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3075
Pain management
Roland D. Reinhart, M.D.
Pain Management Specialists
39800 Portola Ave.
Palm Desert
760-341-2360
Pain management, knee and shoulder pain
PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY
Aijaz Hashmi, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Loma Linda University Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-105
Palm Springs
760-318-8100
Congenital heart disease (adult), fetal echocardiography
PEDIATRICS
Patricia Cruz-Reyes, M.D.
Kids Health First Pediatrics
79440 Corporate
Centre Drive, Ste. 108
La Quinta
760-564-0902
Nieves Gutierrez-Go, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Valley Children’s Medical Center
80495 Highway 111
Indio
760-347-2887
PLASTIC SURGERY
Ritu Chopra, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Breast cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Frederick N. Eko, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eko Plastic Surgery
44651 Village Court, Ste. 104
Palm Desert
760-249-2222
Facial cosmetic surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction, gynecomastia, liposuction
Andrew J. Hayduke, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 206
Rancho Mirage
760-341-6996
Cosmetic surgery (face and breast), eyelid surgery, liposuction and body contouring, reconstructive plastic surgery
Andrew P. Ordon, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Plastic Surgery Institute
71949 Highway 111,
Ste. 300
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2211
Liposuction and body contouring
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
70017 Highway 111, Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage
760-324-2660
Cosmetic surgery (breast), liposuction and body contouring, facial cosmetic surgery
Mark V. Sofonio, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
71885 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-341-5555
Cosmetic surgery (face and body)
PSYCHIATRY
Sean A. Barlow, M.D.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital,
Centro Medico Cathedral City
69175 Ramon Road, Building A
Cathedral City
760-321-6776
Addiction/substance abuse
PULMONARY DISEASE
Anil Perumbeti, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Wright Building, Ste. 201
Rancho Mirage
760-834-3564
Ziad A. Tannous, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. W208
Palm Springs
760-323-4416
Lung disease, airway disorders
Shahriyar Tavakoli, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Ste. M3
Rancho Mirage
760-895-4292
Critical care, interventional pulmonology
RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Peter Greenberg, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Valor Oncology
74000 Country Club Drive, Ste. D
Palm Desert
760-368-2000
Lung cancer, gynecologic cancers
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center,
Radiation Oncology Physicians Inc.
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy, brain tumors
Amir Lavaf, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center,
Radiation Oncology Physicians Inc.
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Prostate cancer, stereotactic body radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy, brachytherapy
Vasudha Lingareddy, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Intensity modulated radiotherapy, image guided radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, breast brachytherapy,
gynecologic cancers
REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY / INFERTILITY
Maher A. Abdallah, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
American Reproductive Centers
1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. A
Palm Springs
760-346-4334
Infertility/IVF, polycystic ovarian syndrome, preimplantation genetic diagnosis
RHEUMATOLOGY
Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. A6
Palm Desert
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus/SLE
Kam A. Newman, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 305
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8569
SURGERY
Ramy A. Awad, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 3W-105
Palm Springs
760-866-0024
Bariatric/obesity surgery
Bobby S. Bhasker-Rao, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Lite Life Surgery
35900 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 205
Rancho Mirage
760-778-5220
Gastric bypass, laparoscopic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, hernia robotic surgery, gastric sleeve, bariatric/obesity surgery, telemedicine
David M. Hyams, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 207
Rancho Mirage
760-773-3311
Breast cancer, endocrine cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, surgical oncology
Samuel A. Ibrahim, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Eisenhower Health
79180 Corporate Center Drive, Ste. 101
La Quinta
760-837-7910
Minimally invasive surgery, gallbladder surgery, hernia, abdominal wall reconstruction, pancreatic surgery
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E150
Palm Springs
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery
THORACIC & CARDIAC SURGERY
Saied Habibipour, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Heart Institute
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E318
Palm Springs
760-416-1376
Mitral valve reconstruction, aortic surgery, peripheral vascular disease, lung cancer
Eric R. Presser, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center,
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Desert Care Network Primary & Specialty Care
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Ste. E421
Palm Springs
760-424-8224
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery, lung cancer, video assisted thoracic surgery, thoracic surgery
Joseph W. Wilson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Kiewit Building, Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-568-4330
Cardiothoracic surgery, minimally invasive heart valve surgery, minimally invasive thoracic surgery
UROLOGY
Vladislav Bargman, M.D.
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital,
Eisenhower Health,
Valley Urologic Medical Group
72650 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 104
Palm Desert
760-346-1133
Laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery
John R. Faulkner, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-346-8555
Minimally invasive surgery
Elliot B. Lander, M.D.
Lander Regenerative Urology
72780 Country Club Drive, Building C, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-776-0040
Interstitial cystitis
Michael A. Sanford, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
39700 Bob Hope
Drive, Ste. 301
Rancho Mirage
760-837-8020
Prostate cancer, incontinence, kidney cancer, erectile dysfunction, kidney stones
Brad A. Wolfson, M.D.
Desert Regional
Medical Center
555 E. Tachevah Drive, Ste. 2W-101
Palm Springs
760-320-6005
Prostate benign disease, kidney stones, prostate cancer, pediatric urology
VASCULAR SURGERY
Son Ha Yu, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Building I-1
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3461
Varicose veins, endovascular surgery, vein disorders, peripheral vascular disease