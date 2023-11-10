Scorpion Lollipop

10 High Desert Gift Shops With Unique Finds

Next time you're in the Joshua Tree area, treat yourself to a souvenir. Here's a quick list of gift shops to check out.

Scorpion Lollipop

Sarah Lyons (right) at her shop, Scorpion Lollipop.
PHOTO BY VICTORIA NICOLL

Grateful Desert

Handcrafted tinctures, body and home care products, art, and gourmet goods. 

Moon Wind Trading Co.

A carefully curated natural desert lifestyle boutique

White Label Vinyl

New and used records, plus vintage Western wear, books, art, and more. 

The Station

This 1949 Richfield service station sells quirky souvenirs, T-shirts, and sarapes.

 Hey There Projects 

Folk art, books, zines, ceramics, and desert lifestyle supplies

Milk Thistle 

An herbal apothecary with teas, candles, divination books, and witchy things. 

Wine & Rock Shop 

Natural wines, enchanted rocks, and tons of surprises. 

Pioneertown General Store

Vintage clothing, turquoise and silver, and apothecary items. 

Scorpion Lollipop 

Craft beverages and colorful gifts, from Tarot cards to German gift wrap. 

Mojave Flea Trading Post

A marketplace of makers from Joshua Tree, the Coachella Valley, and beyond. 