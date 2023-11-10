10 High Desert Gift Shops With Unique Finds

Sarah Lyons (right) at her shop, Scorpion Lollipop.
PHOTO BY VICTORIA NICOLL
Grateful Desert
Handcrafted tinctures, body and home care products, art, and gourmet goods.
Moon Wind Trading Co.
A carefully curated natural desert lifestyle boutique.
White Label Vinyl
New and used records, plus vintage Western wear, books, art, and more.
The Station
This 1949 Richfield service station sells quirky souvenirs, T-shirts, and sarapes.
Hey There Projects
Folk art, books, zines, ceramics, and desert lifestyle supplies.
Milk Thistle
An herbal apothecary with teas, candles, divination books, and witchy things.
Wine & Rock Shop
Natural wines, enchanted rocks, and tons of surprises.
Pioneertown General Store
Vintage clothing, turquoise and silver, and apothecary items.
Scorpion Lollipop
Craft beverages and colorful gifts, from Tarot cards to German gift wrap.
Mojave Flea Trading Post
A marketplace of makers from Joshua Tree, the Coachella Valley, and beyond.