An Award-Winning 1950s Restoration Encapsulates Home’s Late Moderne Style

Deepwell Estates

THE DECADE

The Slayman Residence (named for first owners, Mitchell and Joyce Slayman) was designed by architectural designer Herbert W. Burns and built in 1950. The house is in the Late Moderne style, as are most of Burns’ Palm Springs designs. The exterior is all original, including the steel casement windows. Inside, the master bathroom and kitchen were replaced in the 2000s. When we purchased the house in 2016, we sourced original cabinetry, fixtures, and hardware to restore those spaces.

THE DRAW

Our house is the very reason we moved to Palm Springs. We had always loved the work of Herbert Burns, and when we were in town from L.A. and stopped at an open house, we were hooked. His Late Moderne style goes so well with the Late Moderne furniture we have collected since the 1990s, designed by Gilbert Rohde for Herman Miller. It’s a 1940s iteration of modernism, versus the usual post-and-beam modern found in Palm Springs. Rohde’s showrooms for Herman Miller looked very much like Herbert Burns’ interiors, so it’s a perfect fit. Nearly everything is from the Paldao Collection of 1941. So, while the home has a 1950 build date, the interiors lean 1940s.