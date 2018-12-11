We’ve put together a list of last-minute holiday gift ideas for those who love Greater Palm Springs, and want to share a piece of it this holiday season. If you aren’t sure what to get your Aunt Dorothy in Michigan or your good friend in Los Angeles, look no further. We’ve come up with 20 cool, fun, and funky items to check out.
View-Master Palm Springs 3D Reels and View-Master and Storage Container
Look back at Palm Springs before the days of Coachella and Stagecoach with View-Master’s 3D image reels. This old-school gift is sure to transport you back to your childhood.
Midcentury Wedge House Tissue Box Cover
Destination PSP
This adorable tissue box cover is disguised as a classic midcentury modern home and is created from printed PVC board.
Palm Springs Collection Set ($145)
The Body Deli
This special edition set contains organic lotion, body oil, body scrub, and body wash handmade with locally-grown Medjool dates and Coachella Valley citrus. The Las Palmas blend is scented with grapefruit, citrus, and ginger with a hint of jasmine.
Palm Springs
Grocery Tote
Maptote
Be kind to the Earth with this 100 percent natural cotton tote bag. It measures 15.5 inches by 14 inches with 21-inch handles.
Palm Springs Latitude
and Longitude jigsaw puzzle
Lantern Press
What a great opportunity for family to spend time together and relive their Palm Springs vacation. This 20-inch by 30-inch 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle is also an opportunity to disconnect with technology and reconnect with each other.
“Weekends at The Parker” nightshirt and Eye Mask
Sant and Abel
Get a good night’s sleep with this adorable boyfriend shirt and sleep mask. Each piece of this luxurious pure cotton sleepwear collection has been individually hand-printed and sewn. The Parker logo is embroidered on the shirt pocket. Sizes XS-L are available.
Palm Springs Wine Tote – Retro Diner Design
Destination PSP
This high-quality neoprene wine tote fits a standard 750 millimeter bottle of wine and makes a great functional hostess gift.
Palm Springs Necklace Set
joolz by Martha Calvo
This 14k gold plated necklace features a palm frond pendant and an etched palm tree pendant, measuring approximately 16.5-inches in length.
Palm Springs Windmills Poster
Tara Bottrill
The windmill farms are synonymous with Palm Springs. This custom cut frameable poster is printed on semi gloss poster paper and is available in sizes small (23 inches by 11 inches) and medium (33 inches by 15.7 inches).
Coachella Citrus Blend Candle
Destination PSP
This coconut soy blend candle provides the scent of citrus and sage and is truly the essence of the Palm Springs lifestyle. Other Palm Springs-themed scents are available as well.
100 Things to Do in Palm Springs Before You Die
Lydia Kremer
This handy book is great for those who live in Greater Palm Springs or those planning a visit to get out and experience Palm Springs’ recreation, entertainment, dining, shopping, and culture.
Native Date Body Scrub and Coachella Date Facial
The Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa These individual spa treatments pamper while providing the benefits of locally-grown Medjool dates with an exfoliating body treatment, light massage, and facial.
Starburst Palm Springs Old Fashioned Glass
Destination PSP
This cool and classic 14-ounce Old Fashioned cocktail glass has a retro vibe with its midcentury-inspired starburst design.
catstudio Palm Springs Throw Pillow
Catstudio
It can take up to a full week for an artisan to complete this entirely hand-embroidered pillow. It is 100 percent organic cotton, accented with black velvet piping, and measures 20 inches by 17 inches by 7 inches.
Palm Springs Airlines Vintage Weekender Bag
Destination PSP
This vintage bag features artwork from an original 1950s Palm Springs Life magazine ad for Palm Springs Airlines. It will definitely be a conversation piece. The bag is made of simulated leather with adjustable shoulder straps and measures 18 inches by 10 inches by 12 inches.
Palm Springs: A Modernist Paradise
Tim Street-Porter
This lovely and visually appealing book showcases midcentury modern homes created by Richard Neutra, Albert Frey, and more. Visitors travel from all over the world to see these pieces of art.
Palm Springs
Cropped Sweatshirt
Missguided This quirky royal blue crew neck cropped sweatshirt is made with 55 percent polyester/45 percent cotton and is available in sizes 0-12.
Palm Springs Mod-Car
Short-Sleeve Men’s T-Shirt
JOOLcity
Available in a variety of colors and in sizes small to 2XL, this 100 percent cotton T-shirt features a midcentury modern home and a cool and classic American car.
Palm Springs-Style Floral Arrangement
Genesee Florist
Send a little bit of the desert to your loved ones with succulents and cacti arranged in a modern square cement vase. It is available in standard, deluxe, and premium size arrangements.
Cabazon Dinosaurs – Route 66 on Canvas
Lantern Press
The Cabazon Dinosaurs have been a roadside attraction in Greater Palm Springs since 1975. Commemorate memories of them with this 13.5-inch x 20-inch stretched canvas print on artist-grade cotton.
