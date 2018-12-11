We’ve put together a list of last-minute holiday gift ideas for those who love Greater Palm Springs, and want to share a piece of it this holiday season. If you aren’t sure what to get your Aunt Dorothy in Michigan or your good friend in Los Angeles, look no further. We’ve come up with 20 cool, fun, and funky items to check out.

View-Master Palm Springs 3D Reels and View-Master and Storage Container

Look back at Palm Springs before the days of Coachella and Stagecoach with View-Master’s 3D image reels. This old-school gift is sure to transport you back to your childhood.

amazon.com

Midcentury Wedge House Tissue Box Cover

Destination PSP

This adorable tissue box cover is disguised as a classic midcentury modern home and is created from printed PVC board.

destinationpsp.com

Palm Springs Collection Set ($145)

The Body Deli

This special edition set contains organic lotion, body oil, body scrub, and body wash handmade with locally-grown Medjool dates and Coachella Valley citrus. The Las Palmas blend is scented with grapefruit, citrus, and ginger with a hint of jasmine.

thebodydeli.com