24 Things to Do in September

FELLINI RETROSPECTIVE: Sept. 2

The Palm Springs Cultural Center will join the international celebration of Italian film director Federico Fellini’s (1920–1993) centennial with screenings of his masterpieces as part of the Fellini 100 Tour. His films will screen the first Friday of the month, September through December. Fellini’s films are known for their surreal, dream-like imagery and eccentric characters, often combining a playful carnival-like atmosphere with biting social critique.

PAT BENATAR AND NEIL GIRALDO: sept. 2

The four-time Grammy Award-winning rocker performs with her husband at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. Acknowledged as the leading female rock vocalist of the 1980s, Benatar was nominated nine times for Grammy Awards for Best Rock Vocal Performance (female), winning an unprecedented four Grammy Awards in consecutive years from 1980 to 1983.

CHIP NICHOLSON: SEPT 2

Chip Nicholson was selected as Best of San Diego’s La Jolla Comedy Store and is a regular at the MadHouse Comedy Club, The Comedy Palace, and American Comedy Company. He headlines Caliente Comedy, featuring some of the biggest touring comics from Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, SNL, Conan, America’s Got Talent, Showtime and more.