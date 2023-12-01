3 Fun Experiences to Have in Indian Wells

Indian Wells Country Club.
PHOTO BY DAVE SANSON PHOTOGRAPHY
Indian Wells Golf Resort
A 36-hole golf haven with stay-and-play packages available at four neighboring hotels, Indian Wells Golf Resort offers one of the most complete golfing experiences in Southern California.
Its two courses, Celebrity and Players (aptly dubbed “Beauty and the Beast”), provide a postcard-perfect setting for a day on the links. Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course stretches across an undulating landscape with streams and split-level lakes with waterfall features, while the John Fought–designed Players Course tests even the most well-seasoned golfers with sculpted bunkers and thickets of trees.
Pre- or post-game, on-site restaurant Vue Grille & Bar serves up craft beers, mixed drinks, and California cuisine.
Home to the Indian Wells Acadamy, the resort staffs a team of PGA professionals who impart their love of the game to players at any level. Brush up your game with a skill session, sign up for a club fitting, or practice in one of the Trackman-powered virtual golf bays.
Both enthusiasts and novice players love the Shots in the Night, when seven putting greens and the Top Tracer driving range light up with lasers for fun evening play.
In 2023, the pro shop was named a top 100 retail shop by AGM. In 2022, both courses were recognized by a panel in Golfweek’s list of “Best Courses You Can Play.”
44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-346-4653
indianwellsgolfresort.com
Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
PHOTO COURTESY BNP PARIBAS OPEN
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
World-renowned as host of the two-week BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament — and regarded as one of the most beautiful facilities in the game — this sporting complex also stages live music performances, car shows, art festivals, and entertainment throughout the year. For those not named Federer, Williams, or Djokovic, a fitness center and a variety of tennis memberships are available.
78200 Miles Ave., Indian Wells
760-200-8400
desertchampions.com
Kitchen Kitchen
If you’re looking for a contraption you saw on QVC, you may very well find it here. Known as the Gadget Gal, owner Jan Boydstun has appeared on local television and hosted hundreds of gadget demos around the Coachella Valley and beyond. An eclectic extravaganza of culinary tools, serveware, and gourmet food items awaits at her family-run store, which also hosts chef-helmed cooking classes.
74945 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-568-0620
kitchenkitchen.com
ask a local
Jan Boydstun
Owner
Kitchen Kitchen
1.) The beginning: My parents retired and moved to the desert in 1978. They had friends who owned a kitchen store in Arizona, and they found it to be so interesting, so they decided on a store in Rancho Mirage and opened their doors in 1979.
Jan Boydstun, owner of Kitchen Kitchen.
PHOTO COURTESY JAN BOYDSTUN
2.) Cooking classes: We started the cooking classes back in 2009. My mom was a really great cook. People were coming to her for advice on how to operate their gadgets. That definitely inspired me.
3.) About the store: It’s a magical place with all of the fun items to make life easier in the kitchen. If we don’t have it, you don’t need it. It always smells really good when you walk in because we sell coffee beans, and we’re constantly grinding coffee.