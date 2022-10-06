40 Under 40: Amy Smith

Amy Smith, 39

Senior Vice President, Chartwell Properties

“I’m most content when I’m doing 20 things at once,” says Smith, a Floridian who relocated here with her husband in 2006. She’s in her element working for the company that developed and manages The Shops on El Paseo, while also raising a young son and daughter. Early mornings find her walking Chartwell’s eight properties, occupied by top regional and international retailers, as well as independent merchants. “It’s fun being part of their success,” says Smith, who also supports Desert Cancer Foundation’s Paint El Paseo Pink walk.

VIDEO: Amy Smith has advice for women who are juggling career and family like herself.