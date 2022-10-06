40 Under 40: Rick Blanke

Rick Blanke, 32

Managing Partner, Blanke Schein Wealth Management

Blanke, a desert native, initially planned to attend law school. However, as he learned more about the financial business, which is his family’s business, it struck a deep chord. Now in charge of financial planning, investment management, and client relationships at Blanke Schein, he’s especially interested in working with up-and-coming generations. “It’s satisfying to meet people my age and younger and start the process of working toward their goals,” he says. “Being able to accomplish their objectives is very rewarding.”

• VIDEO: Both Rick and his wife are native to the desert. but actually met in San Diego.

