49 Things to Do in December 2021

It’s a staple of those cheesy, feel-good holiday films: A massive Christmas tree twinkles to life, illuminating drifting snow, charming small-town cottages, and the moment a couple share their first kiss. While certain Hallmark Channel calling cards may be hard to come by — we can’t all marry handsome B&B owners! — the Coachella Valley’s tree lighting ceremonies still have the power to create wintertime magic for visitors

and residents.

The seasonal events celebrate the valley’s biggest Christmas trees while also incorporating family-friendly holiday activities, such as crafts, sweet treats, and visits from Santa. Some go the extra mile to encourage audience participation: At El Paseo’s event, attendees receive flashing wands to wave as the tree lights up. La Quinta Resort & Club offers guests sheets of music lyrics so they can sing along with carolers.

With so many of last year’s ceremonies cancelled, scaled back, or made virtual as a result of the pandemic, event planners and attendees alike are looking forward to reinstating the tradition. “Many [of our guests] come out year after year around this time,” explains Chris George, director of marketing at the La Quinta Resort & Club. “There’s added excitement [this year] because people can celebrate the holidays together and feel that sense of belonging.”

For those who work to make the ceremonies happen, the ahhh! that roars from the crowds at the sight of twinkle lights is a reward for their efforts. “I was born and raised in this city,” shares Jacob Garcia, who began as an intern for the city of La Quinta and worked his way up to management assistant, a role that allows him to craft community-building events. “It’s like helping my own backyard thrive and grow.”

Nov. 28

La Quinta Resort & Club,

La Quinta

laquintaresort.com

Dec. 3

The Shops on El Paseo,

Palm Desert

theshopsonelpaseo.com

Dec. 3

City of La Quinta,

La Quinta Civic Center Park

laquintaca.gov

Dec. 5

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway,

Palm Springs

pstramway.com

Dec. 8

Mayor’s Tree Lighting,

Cathedral City Civic Center Plaza

discovercathedralcity.com