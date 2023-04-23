49 Things to Do in Greater Palm Springs in May

FEATURED EVENT: JOSHUA TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL

MAY 18-21

You probably haven’t heard of the headliner at this spring’s Joshua Tree Music Festival. Jazz-funk outfit Galactic has a quiet-but-mighty following in their hometown of New Orleans and beyond, but for many ticketholders, the jam band will be a new discovery — and, according to festival founder Barnett English, that’s exactly the charm of this event.

“I spend countless hours [searching],” English says of curating the annual lineup of under-the-radar talent. “I get up early, and I put my headphones on, and I’m listening to new bands.” Dozens of performers participate who hail from around the world, from France to Algeria, plus closer-to-home locales, including Indio.

Now in its 20th year, the High Desert fest has retained its grassroots feel even as its attendance numbers have swelled to around 3,500. Far more intimate than major music events in the low desert, the festival often feels more like “an overgrown family reunion,” English reflects. Children are welcome, and most festivalgoers camp out.

In addition to four days of almost nonstop music on two stages, there are workshops, yoga classes, sound baths, and art stations. New this year is the Queer Salon, an LGBTQ+ space designed with input from artist Tania Hammidi along with past festival attendees. Visitors can share queer poetry and coming out stories, craft pronoun pins, and learn new dance moves.

The salon is a natural extension of English’s longtime efforts to shape Joshua Tree Music Festival into a haven where attendees can be their freest selves. “There’s a collective effervescence,” he says of the festival environment. “Watching people dancing like wild banshees, laughing their heads off — that makes all [the work] worth it.”