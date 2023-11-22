5 Hotels in Rancho Mirage With Luxury Amenities

The Ritz Carlton-Rancho Mirage.
Sensei Porcupine Creek
Set within the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains, this 230-acre resort opened its doors in fall 2022. The Rancho Mirage haven has caught the eye of wellness seekers, epicureans, travelers, and sports enthusiasts, as well as travel experts, with Travel + Leisure naming Sensei Porcupine Creek the No. 1 Best New Wellness Resort in the World in 2023.
Only 20 minutes from the heart of Palm Springs’ vibrant downtown, guests find a serene desert oasis with best-in-class wellness guidance, a private 18-hole golf course, a delectable culinary collaboration between Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Sensei co-founder Dr. David Agus, legendary tennis facilities, and luxurious accommodations —
all accessible exclusively to those staying at the retreat. The Sensei philosophy is led by science, backed by evidence-based practices, and supported by technology to guide guests on a wellness experience unlike any other in the world.
The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
Driving up the serpentine road that leads higher and higher into the Santa Rosa Mountains, you will immediately sense The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage working its magic. Claiming some of the best views of the valley, the renowned resort embraces its natural surroundings and invites guests to surrender to the serenity of an indulgent spa day, a fine steak dinner, or an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes, yoga, and lawn games.
Meandering gardens lead to newly remodeled luxury rooms with cozy bed linens, spacious layouts, and expansive bathrooms with premium bath products.
If you’re looking to relax even more deeply, The Ritz-Carlton Spa includes 16 treatment rooms — many of them featuring private terraces with breathtaking views — as well as plunge pools, spaces for meditation, a fitness center, a full-service salon, and a retail boutique. Holistic spa rituals, like their signature Spirit of the Mountain massage and Indigenous Desert Wrap with desert clay, are inspired by the land.
On-site dining options impress with stunning views overlooking the entire Coachella Valley.
The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa
With 512 luxurious guest rooms and near-endless amenities, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa’s 360-acre campus makes the perfect playground for travelers of every stripe.
Swimmers and sun worshippers can make a splash at one of three pools. Head to the Caliente bar at the Las Brisas pool for a frozen daiquiri while your little ones race down new, 30-foot dual waterslides, or grab a chaise lounge at the laid-back Las Hadas and La Paloma pools.
The Westin also offers a host of options for fitness buffs, including 12 tennis and pickleball courts and a fitness center that’s open 24 hours. The 18-hole, Pete Dye–designed golf course landed the hotel on Golf Digest’s list of North America’s top 50 resorts.
Take your competitive spirit indoors at Pinz & Pints, a duckpin bowling alley with classic arcade games. Celebrate a strike with a brick-oven pizza and a pint of the Coachella Valley’s best brews.
Foodies can spend their evening trying Tuscan-style bites — from zesty grilled octopus to a sumptuous shrimp scampi linguini — at Pinzimini restaurant, while music lovers might linger at Fireside Lounge to enjoy live entertainment.
At the end of the night, relax on your room’s private balcony or patio before settling down for sweet dreams in a signature Westin Heavenly Bed.
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
Since its debut in the 1950s, this charming 240-acre property has been a sought-after hideaway for Hollywood’s elite and those who want to vacation like them. Here, traditional Spanish architecture pairs with lush grounds featuring 27 holes of championship golf, tennis and pickleball, three sparkling pools, and a water park called Splashtopia, complete with two waterslides and a 425-foot lazy river. The resort presents an innovative twist on American cuisine at on-site restaurant bluEmber, while Spa Las Palmas offers an array of desert-inspired treatments to delight mind and body. Well-appointed rooms come standard with premium linens and stellar views. Staying true to the hotel’s original allure, Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa is a destination in itself and an ideal place for a luxury getaway.
Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
This 16-story resort pairs spacious and stylish accommodations with a buzzy casino floor, award-winning dining (including a fine steakhouse), and a luxurious spa with halotherapy, steam rooms, saunas, and relaxing grounding rooms to enhance a menu of desert-inspired treatments. A lively pool scene, chic cigar bar, and hot nightlife offerings, including top international entertainers, add to the buzz. Also check out the Agua Caliente Casino properties in Palm Springs and Cathedral City.
