5 Hotels in Rancho Mirage With Luxury Amenities

SPONSORED

Sensei Porcupine Creek

Set within the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains, this 230-acre resort opened its doors in fall 2022. The Rancho Mirage haven has caught the eye of wellness seekers, epicureans, travelers, and sports enthusiasts, as well as travel experts, with Travel + Leisure naming Sensei Porcupine Creek the No. 1 Best New Wellness Resort in the World in 2023.

Only 20 minutes from the heart of Palm Springs’ vibrant downtown, guests find a serene desert oasis with best-in-class wellness guidance, a private 18-hole golf course, a delectable culinary collaboration between Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Sensei co-founder Dr. David Agus, legendary tennis facilities, and luxurious accommodations —

all accessible exclusively to those staying at the retreat. The Sensei philosophy is led by science, backed by evidence-based practices, and supported by technology to guide guests on a wellness experience unlike any other in the world.