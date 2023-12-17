5 Places to Stay in Indian Wells Near the Tennis Garden

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa.
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
After rolling out of your plush bed, start the morning with iced coffee and housemade pastries at the Hyatt Regency’s Citrus Marketplace & Café. Families head straight to the on-site waterpark to race down two twisting slides and float along the lazy river. The resort also features tennis, pickleball, a destination spa, and golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort, located on the same campus. Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this property.
44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-776-1234
indianwells.hyatt.com
Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa
Renowned lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama has expanded its world of relaxation with the launch of Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, located in the heart of Indian Wells.
Following an extensive renovation and redesign that blends island living with desert luxury, the transformed resort sits on 11 expansive acres of olive trees and citrus groves, with sweeping views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.
The 215 guest rooms and re-imagined villa suites are infused with a tropical aesthetic.
Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa.
Distinguished for its exceptional hospitality, the elevated wellness retreat features the relaxing Spa Rosa, a restaurant called Grapefruit Basil that serves brunch and dinner every day, three saltwater pools, and a lively pool bar called Chiki Palm.
“Our first-ever resort has been 30 years in the making,” says Tommy Bahama CEO Doug Wood. “From welcoming you with our world-class hospitality to inspiring you with elevated details, we can’t wait to share this unique experience with you.”
45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
855-820-0744
tommybahamamiramonte.com
Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa
Low-key living is the sine qua non of Renaissance hotel culture. This property welcomes with spacious guest rooms (each with a private balcony), Mediterranean-inspired fare at Cava restaurant, spa treatments, and access to golf at neighboring Indian Wells Golf Resort. Families love the Desert Glow Entertainment hub, with virtual-reality and arcade games, duckpin bowling, and an escape room. For guests who’d rather soak up the vitamin D, the pool’s sandy beach entry and island-style bar are calling.
44400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-773-4444
marriott.com
Sands Hotel & Spa.
Sands Hotel & Spa
If the name Martyn Lawrence Bullard attached as designer of the Sands Hotel & Spa doesn’t impress on its own (it does), the hospitality at this high-end property will. Forty-six guest rooms, a full-service spa, a private wedding garden, and the delightful Pink Cabana restaurant and bar offer up a fusion of Moroccan and midcentury sensibilities that feels a little like falling into another dimension.
Utilizing bold, playful colors and patterns, lush textures, and plenty of light, this destination is a vacation unto itself. Nestled amid an olive grove, the spa has individual and couple’s treatment rooms available. Indulge in a Moroccan Radiance facial to smooth fine lines and rejuvenate the skin or an 80-minute Royal Rhassoul hammam-style body treatment with dry brushing. Then spend the rest of your day lounging by the pool and enjoying one of the desert’s best boutique-resort experiences.
44985 Province Way, Indian Wells
760-321-3771
sandshotelandspa.com
Indian Wells Resort Hotel
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz dreamed up this winter getaway for A-listers in 1957. Known now for reasonable rates and a fabulous location, close to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the property notably features a retro supper club in the lobby with regular staged dinner shows.
Back in the 1950s, Arnaz also helped to develop the adjacent Indian Wells Country Club and put it on the map as host of the PGA Tour’s first Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Resort guests can still play at the club’s private golf course.
76661 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-345-6466
indianwellsresort.com