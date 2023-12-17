5 Places to Stay in Indian Wells Near the Tennis Garden

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

After rolling out of your plush bed, start the morning with iced coffee and housemade pastries at the Hyatt Regency’s Citrus Marketplace & Café. Families head straight to the on-site waterpark to race down two twisting slides and float along the lazy river. The resort also features tennis, pickleball, a destination spa, and golf at Indian Wells Golf Resort, located on the same campus. Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this property.

44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells

760-776-1234

indianwells.hyatt.com

SPONSORED

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

Renowned lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama has expanded its world of relaxation with the launch of Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, located in the heart of Indian Wells.

Following an extensive renovation and redesign that blends island living with desert luxury, the transformed resort sits on 11 expansive acres of olive trees and citrus groves, with sweeping views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The 215 guest rooms and re-imagined villa suites are infused with a tropical aesthetic.