13. GO — Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival / March 2

This free festival highlights the desert during its (arguably) most beautiful time: spring when wildflowers transform the Coachella Valley into a vibrant riot of yellows, purples, and pinks. Typically held in the flora-dappled foothills of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, the event this year will instead take place at Palm Desert Civic Center Park due to the record-breaking government shutdown and forced closure (and ensuing cleanup) of national parks.

desertmountains.org

14. GO — Art in the Square Chalk Festival / March 2–3

A strip of Miles Avenue between Oasis and Smurr streets in Indio becomes a massive canvas for extraordinary works of chalk art. Explore the “gallery” while enjoying food, refreshments, and live entertainment.

indio.org

15. GROOVE — The Limeliters and The Brothers Four / March 3

Folk favorites team up for a double feature at the McCallum, playing standbys like “A Dollar Down” and “Greenfields.”

mccallumtheatre.com

16. MOVE — Desert Triathlon / March 3

Talk about a full-body workout! Swim, bike, and run your way to the finish in this scenic race through La Quinta’s Lake Cahuilla Recreation Area.

deserttriathlon.com

17. GROOVE — Pablo Sáinz Villegas / March 4

The Spanish guitarist takes McCallum audiences on a journey through the guitar’s ever-shifting repertoire across the Americas, from the sensual sounds of Brazil to the bright twang of Appalachia’s bluegrass.

mccallumtheatre.com

18. GO — The Art of Shopping / March 4–5

Seeking one-of-a-kind wearables? Look no further than this event at Hyatt Palm Springs, where 40 studio artists will offer handmade jewelry, apparel, and accessories.

psmuseum.org

19. GROOVE — Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll / March 5–6

A half-century of iconic rock, from Buddy Holly to Billy Joel, takes over the McCallum for a matinée and two evening performances.

mccallumtheatre.com

20. WATCH — Rhapsody in Blue / March 7

Oregon Ballet Theatre performs an expressive interpretation of Gershwin’s composition at the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.com

21. GO — La Quinta Arts Festival / March 7–10

Glass sculptures, abstract paintings, and other works of art line the grassy berms of La Quinta Civic Center Campus at this festival featuring 220 artists.

lqaf.com

22. LAUGH — Terry Fator / March 8

When Terry Fator won America’s Got Talent in 2007 and went home with $1 million, he didn’t share a dime with his costars — they’re all puppets. See the ventriloquist and 15 of his funny (but faux) friends perform celebrity impressions at Fantasy Springs.

fantasyspringsresort.com

23. GROOVE — The Irish Rovers / March 8

The accordion-laced tunes of this Toronto-based, Irish-born band offer McCallum audiences a taste of the Emerald Isle.

mccallumtheatre.com

24. GO — Native FilmFest / March 8–9

Indigenous filmmakers shine at this festival celebrating films by, about, and starring Native Americans, now in its 18th year. Panel discussions offer audiences at the Mary Pickford theater in Cathedral City an opportunity to learn more about the artists’ inspirations and processes.

dplaceentertainment.com

25. WATCH — Hairspray / March 8–24

Desert Theatreworks presents its rendition of the 1980s movie and ensuing Tony Award-winning musical at the Indio Performing Arts Center.

dtworks.org

26. LISTEN — Early Desert Modernists / March 9

James Glisson, interim curator of American Art at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California, examines the works of modernist artists Henrietta Shore, Agnes Pelton, and Helen Lundeberg and their role in the “Smoketree School” in a discussion at Desert Art Center in Palm Springs.

desertartcenter.org

27. GROOVE — Julio Iglesias / March 9

History’s best-selling Spanish singer revives the top love songs from his 60 studio-album discography at Fantasy Springs.

fantasyspringsresort.com

28. WATCH — Wiesenthal / March 9

UC Riverside’s Palm Desert campus hosts a performance of this riveting one-man play based on the true story of concentration camp survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, who worked for decades to identify and bring to justice more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals.

palmdesert.ucr.edu

29. MOVE — Superhero 5K Run / 1K Walk / March 9

Being a superhero for shelter animals doesn’t require knowing how to fly, but you’re welcome to don a cape for this day of fitness and fundraising at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.

animalsamaritans.org