59 Things to Do in Greater Palm Springs in April

Smokey Robinson

April 8 / The former frontman of The Miracles and the mind behind some of The Temptations’ and Marvin Gaye’s top tracks appears at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

KIC Foundation Golf Tournament

April 8 / Proceeds from this amateur tournament and silent auction at Classic Club in Palm Desert help provide counseling and support for youth in Indio.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

April 8 / Fresh off the 2022 release of her memoir, Who Do I Think I Am?,

comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes stops by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio for a stand-up show.

Guinness World Record Car Parade

April 8 / Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Palm Springs with a motorcade featuring celebrity guests driving cars representing every year from 1938 (when the city was founded) to present day. The event will compete for a Guinness World Record.

Eaglemania

April 11 / Tribute band Eaglemania transforms the McCallum into Hotel California with renditions of the Eagles’ greatest hits. You won’t want to leave!

Fred Benedetti

April 13 / The guitarist takes audience members at La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studio on a musical journey through Spanish and Latin American tunes penned for the nylon string guitar.

Levent

April 13–15 / Masters of Illusion alum Levent shows off his knack for comedy magic at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Jimmy Della Valle

April 14 / You might recognize actor and comedian Jimmy Della Valle from guest spots on The Sopranos and Sex and the City. He cracks jokes at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Riverdance

April 14–16 / Now in its 25th year, this Irish dance extravaganza celebrates nature, human connection, and the history and mythology of the Emerald Isle. See it at the McCallum.

Jo Koy & Friends

April 14–16 / Jokester Jo Koy — who nabbed the Just for Laughs Festival’s prestigious Comedian of the Year Award in 2018 — appears with other comics at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Vivian Chow

April 15 / Cantopop artist Vivian Chow once took a five-year hiatus from the entertainment industry, using her time to paint award-winning canvases. The multitalented artist sings her hits at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Open Mic Night

April 17 / Singers, storytellers, comics, and composers can flex their skills — and grab food truck eats — at Old Town Artisan Studio’s monthly open-mic night in La Quinta.

Ron Stubbs

April 19 / Prepare to be hypnotized — perhaps literally — by Ron Stubbs, who compels Marvyn’s Magic Theater guests with improvisational comedy and his astonishing power of suggestion.

Barefoot in the Park

April 19 / Jane Fonda and Robert Redford star as newlyweds on an ill-fated double date in this 1967 romantic comedy, screening outdoors at the Downtown Palm Springs Park.

David Kovac

April 20–22 / Performer David Kovac juggles breathtaking magic tricks, comedic monologues, and, well, actual juggling onstage at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Open Call Talent Project

April 21–23 / Vote for your favorite local entertainer

in this annual talent competition at the McCallum Theatre featuring singers, dancers, and other performers of all ages.

Bamboo & KZ Tandingan

April 22 / Bamboo Mañalac, known as the “Prince of Philippine Rock,” commands the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino stage along with The X Factor Philippines Season 1 winner KZ Tandingan.

Manilow!

April 23 / Hear the songs that make the whole world sing. The Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus serenades audiences at Palm Springs Cultural Center with a selection of Barry Manilow’s top tunes.

Journey & Toto

April 25 / “Africa” rockers Toto join Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey onstage at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms. Journey’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” is iTunes’ top-selling 20th-century track.

Matt Marcy

April 27–29 / Matt Marcy’s acumen for illusions has drawn audiences to more than 1,000 shows at the Magic Castle — and a few at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Grupo Laberinto

April 28 / The regional Mexican band Grupo Laberinto shares its dance-ready sound with showgoers at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Notorious!

April 28–30 / Vivacious villains and divas with a dark side — from Eva Peron to The Little Mermaid’s Ursula — are the focus of this show at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater. Broadway star Sharon McKnight sings alongside the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus.

Stagecoach Country Music Festival

April 28–30 / Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headline the world’s largest country-music fest at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Other lineup standouts include blues legends ZZ Top and Melissa Etheridge.

Joshua Tree 55

April 28 / This sixth annual cycling event starts and ends at Knott Sky Park in Twentynine Palms and takes cyclists on a 55-mile course that winds through Joshua Tree National Park and past natural wonders including Skull Rock and Keys View.

Park Hyun Bin

April 29 / Fantasy Springs Resort Casino welcomes one of the most prominent performers of trot, a Korean music genre characterized by two-beat rhythms (like the foxtrot dance after which it was named).