6 Golf Experiences in Greater Palm Springs

Every golf venue presents its own set of challenges. With so many options available across Greater Palm Springs, and many of the facilities designed by some of the best golf course architects in the game, it can be difficult to decide where to play. Here, we present six golf experiences to help you find the perfect fit for your interests and playing style.





Nature Calls

Classic Club, Palm Desert

As a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, Classic Club provides sustainable habitat for the Coachella Valley’s majestic wildlife, managing resources to ensure all creatures can enjoy the property for years to come. Designed by Arnold Palmer, and originally playing host to the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic (now The American Express), the course occupies the heart of the desert. A tournament-style layout manifests in the number of tee boxes, the cleverly placed water hazards, and the bunkers surrounding the rolling fairways. Classic Club reopens Nov. 11.

Six-Star Service

Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage

The ultimate golf and wellness retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek immerses players in a luxury experience with accommodations and amenities that are second to none. You must be an overnight guest to enter the sprawling property. Tee times are not required, and staff are readily available to assist with any need. Looking for a specific brand of golf balls? Craving a platter of bluefin toro sashimi at the 15th tee box? It’s all possible at Sensei. In addition to the golf facilities and instructors, a team of Sensei guides will help fine-tune every aspect of your mental and physical well-being during your stay. The resort is open; the course reopens for season Nov. 17.