7 Things to Do in Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage Observatory

What does the constellation Orion look like? Does Mars really appear red? Find out at the Rancho Mirage Observatory, attached to the city’s public library. Free to the public, the observatory features a research-grade CDK 700 telescope capable of penetrating into deep space and distant galaxies, a rotating dome that opens to the night skies, and an outdoor observation deck where visitors can set up their own telescopes. Sign up for a stargazing party or book a tour.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

Ambassadors Walter and Leonore Annenberg preserved their 200-acre estate in Rancho Mirage as a sanctuary for high-level conferences on issues facing the nation and the world. Completed in 1966, the estate has welcomed U.S. presidents, British royalty, and Hollywood legends. Today, the public is invited to learn about its history at Sunnylands Center & Gardens, where more than a mile of walking paths intertwine with 9 acres of desert gardens. Admission to the gardens is free. Tickets to tour the Annenberg home or the estate grounds are available for purchase online. Be sure to reserve your tickets early, as tours often sell out well in advance.