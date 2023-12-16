8 Things to Do in La Quinta, From Golf to Skating to Magic Shows

La Quinta Museum

From vintage photography exhibits to experiential geology workshops, this intimate desert gem invites curious minds of all ages to explore the arts, culture, and sciences through storytelling and community discussion. On the first floor, get an overview of the area’s roots and evolution, starting with the Indigenous Cahuilla. Upstairs, exhibitions rotate,

so there’s always something new to see.

Cove to Lake Trail

Several hiking trails embark from the La Quinta Cove neighborhood. This moderate option leads through the Santa Rosa foothills, past a private golf course, to Lake Cahuilla, where you can camp, fish, and ride horses. The out-and-back Cove to Lake Trail is approximately 3.3 miles one way. Seasoned hikers can extend the trek by connecting to the strenuous Boo Hoff Trail, which loops through the mountains and gains more than 1,900 feet in elevation for a round-trip distance of about 12 miles.

Elizabeth & Prince

Need a new dress for dinner? Outfit your entire getaway at this chic, locally owned apparel and accessories boutique. Marrying the desert resort experience with New York sensibilities, Elizabeth & Prince serves elevated vacation vibes in spades. Expect to find a curated selection of well-made pieces that flaunt gorgeous fabrics and feminine shapes.