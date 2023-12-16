8 Things to Do in La Quinta, From Golf to Skating to Magic Shows

X Park is the largest skate park of its kind in California.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
X Park
Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk was among the first to test out the new X Park, which opened in La Quinta in early 2022. The 40,000-square-foot concrete skate park is one of the largest in the state, with a combi bowl designed in collaboration with two-time champion skateboarder Eddie Elguera, plus a pump track, street plaza, kidney bowl, and flow bowl with a mini ramp. Skateboarding lessons, camps, and events happen throughout the year.
Old Town La Quinta
An overseas trip inspired developer Wells Marvin to build a Spanish-style town square in La Quinta. His goal: to cultivate a European sense of charm and bonhomie in the desert. Old Town La Quinta has become a popular gathering place for locals and visitors. Cobblestone sidewalks brimming with bougainvillea connect casual restaurants and bars with retailers of everything from fine olive oils to artisanal skincare products. You’ll also find hair and nail salons. Frequent events include a farmers market and art fairs.
La Quinta Museum.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
La Quinta Museum
From vintage photography exhibits to experiential geology workshops, this intimate desert gem invites curious minds of all ages to explore the arts, culture, and sciences through storytelling and community discussion. On the first floor, get an overview of the area’s roots and evolution, starting with the Indigenous Cahuilla. Upstairs, exhibitions rotate,
so there’s always something new to see.
Cove to Lake Trail
Several hiking trails embark from the La Quinta Cove neighborhood. This moderate option leads through the Santa Rosa foothills, past a private golf course, to Lake Cahuilla, where you can camp, fish, and ride horses. The out-and-back Cove to Lake Trail is approximately 3.3 miles one way. Seasoned hikers can extend the trek by connecting to the strenuous Boo Hoff Trail, which loops through the mountains and gains more than 1,900 feet in elevation for a round-trip distance of about 12 miles.
Elizabeth & Prince
Need a new dress for dinner? Outfit your entire getaway at this chic, locally owned apparel and accessories boutique. Marrying the desert resort experience with New York sensibilities, Elizabeth & Prince serves elevated vacation vibes in spades. Expect to find a curated selection of well-made pieces that flaunt gorgeous fabrics and feminine shapes.
SilverRock Resort.
PHOTO COURTESY SIVERROCK RESORT
SPONSORED
SilverRock Resort
SilverRock’s Arnold Palmer Classic Course, designed by The King himself, has long been one of the valley’s most engaging public plays. The 2008–2011 host of the annual Bob Hope Classic tournament (now The American Express) continues to play at a lofty level befitting its Santa Rosa Mountain surrounds.
Now in the process of a long-anticipated $420 million enhancement project across the celebrated grounds, a back-nine rework has allotted space for forthcoming Montage and Pendry hotels and residences, a resort village, and a 71,000-square-foot conference center.
The upgrades to the latter half of the brawny, 7,239-yard course became an instant desert sensation, with highlights including a new par-3 11th hole testing over water to a long putting surface, a fresh par-5 12th with forced carry over water from the back tees, and a drivable par-4 home hole with strategic placement of midfairway sand.
Before or after your round, the on-site (and dog-friendly) SilverRock Grill remains an East Valley breakfast and lunch darling, with inviting hillside vistas and affordable pricing along with a full bar.
SPONSORED
PGA WEST
Play in the footsteps of legends at PGA WEST, a prestigious golf destination and residential community. PGA WEST boasts nine championship golf courses (five of which are available for public play), the world-class PGA WEST Golf Academy, multiple restaurants, and an array of recreational amenities and activities for club members.
PGA WEST.
PHOTO BY JOHN HENEBRY
Long recognized as “The Western Home of Golf in America,” the facility has hosted more than 50 renowned PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, LPGA, and NCAA tournaments across its courses designed by golfing greats Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Pete Dye, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus. One of the most famous shots in golf history occurred on Dye’s Stadium Course, when Lee Trevino made a hole-in-one during the 1987 Skins Game at what many refer to as the most challenging hole in the desert — the 17th island green known as “Alcatraz.”
The Stadium Course and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course play host to The American Express, a highly anticipated PGA Tour event held annually in January. A two-night outdoor concert series featuring major headliners highlights the extraordinary fan experience for players and spectators.
PGA WEST is in the process of an extensive, multiyear restoration project on all nine courses to bring conditions back to their original splendor and ensure a top-notch experience for golfers. Award-winning golf architect Tim Liddy, who worked closely with Dye for almost three decades, is overseeing the restoration of the Stadium Course, as well as Pete Dye’s Mountain and Dunes Courses. Golf Digest recently named the Stadium Course as one of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses.”
Marvyn's Magic Theater.
PHOTO COURTESY MARVYN'S MAGIC THEATER
Marvyn’s Magic Theater
Do you believe in magic? You will after a night at Marvyn’s Magic Theater, where notable magicians will make you forget you’re in the desert with their Las Vegas–style routines. (Host Jeff Hobson performed on the strip for 14 years prior to founding this place.) Shows run about 75 minutes, and you must be 21 to attend. Arrive early to enjoy pre-show entertainment and get warmed up at the swanky, full-service piano bar. Then settle in for an evening of dazzling interactive performance. You might even learn a few tricks yourself.