82 Things to Do in February in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Desert Senior Games & International Sports Festival

Through Feb. 5 / Mature athletes can register to compete in individual and team events like ninehole golf and soccer at this sports extravaganza in Palm Desert.

Palm Springs Legends

Feb. 1 / In this show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, talented tribute artists form a supergroup of stars that made Palm Springs their playground, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Gand Band Chicago Blues Caravan

Feb. 1 / Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Donna Herula joins local musical duo Gary and Joan Gand for a soulful concert at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

Feb. 1–3 / More than 70 authors gather at the Rancho Mirage Library to speak at this annual event. Notable names at the 2023 fest include National Book Award winner Susan Choi and The X-Files star David Duchovny.

Sean Paul & Juliana Fay

Feb. 2–4 & 9–11 / Equipped with backgrounds in psychology, Masters of Illusion alums Sean Paul and Juliana Fay demonstrate feats of telepathy and telekinesis at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Timeless Masters

Feb. 3 / Three virtuoso musicians charm audiences at the Artist Center at The Galen in Palm Desert with compositions by the likes of Bach, played on the viola da gamba, harpsichord, and baroque violin.

Sheryl Crow

Feb. 3 / Pop and country star Sheryl Crow worked as an elementary school music teacher before making it big with hits like “All I Wanna Do.” Hear her live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Dean Delray

Feb. 3 / When he’s not sharing quips during stand-up sets, Dean Delray chats with music and TV personalities on his podcast, Let There Be Talk. See the comedian at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

One More for the Road

Feb. 3–4 / Frank Sinatra tribute artist Bob Anderson employs prosthetic makeup to physically transform into Ol’ Blue Eyes. He sings spot-on arrangements of “Fly Me to the Moon” and other favorites at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Taste of Jalisco

Feb. 3–5 / Downtown Cathedral City celebrates its sister city of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, with a car show, live music and dance, an artisan market, Mexican food trucks, and, of course, sips of the area’s signature spirit.

Johnny Mathis

Feb. 4 / The “It’s Not for Me to Say” singer was asked to try out for the U.S. Olympic high jump team in 1958 but chose to pursue a music career instead. See him live at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Pulp Vixen

Feb. 4 / This all-women vocal group’s diverse repertoire of tunes crosses nearly every genre imaginable, from Top 40 faves (prepare for some Lizzo) to country (say howdy to a little Carrie Underwood). They raise proceeds for local nonprofit Shay’s Warriors with their concert at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

Loudon Wainwright III, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Feb. 5 / M.A.S.H. alum Loudon Wainwright III pairs up with jazz saxophonist Vince Giordano and his band at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Palm Springs Vintage Market

Feb. 5 & 19 / From perfectly worn-in band tees to mid-mod TV stands, a plethora of retro finds are yours to discover at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Pacific Symphony

Feb. 6 / Orange County–based orchestra Pacific Symphony appears at the McCallum Theatre. The organization prides itself on community outreach, providing musical programming to children and underserved Californians.

Inland Empire Invitational Golf Tournament

Feb. 6 / Practice your swing and enjoy a yummy lunch at the Classic Club in Palm Desert while raising cash for Olive Crest, a nonprofit that works to protect and support children in crisis.

Patti LuPone

Feb. 7 / American Theater Hall of Famer Patti LuPone sings classic showtunes in a personal-story-filled show at the McCallum.

Bill Grisolia Band

Feb. 8 / Bill Grisolia and his backing musicians bring a contemporary blues sound with shades of The White Stripes and The Black Keys to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

The E&J Movement

Feb. 9 / Barry Gordy and his band, The E&J Movement, jubilate in Motown Records’ sweetest (and spiciest) love songs at Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta.

Penn & Teller

Feb. 10 / Prepare to be amazed — and split your sides laughing — at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. Illusionists Penn and Teller perform the death-defying tricks that have compelled audiences for more than 45 years.

America

Feb. 10 / The three founding musicians of America actually met in London in 1970 on the U.S. Air Force base where their fathers were stationed. Original members Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley play crowd-pleasers including “A Horse With No Name” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Jade Catta-Preta

Feb. 10 / Jade Catta-Preta hosts Hotties, a Hulu dating competition series that sees singles choking down spicy food in the hopes of finding love. The Brazilian-born comic heats up Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs with a stand-up set.

Duel in the Desert

Feb. 10–11 / Cowboys cling to bucking bovines for the chance to nab prize money and be named among the country’s best bull riders in this showdown at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

The Piano Guys

Feb. 10–11 / An innovative rendition of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” catapulted a group of Utah dads to YouTube fame in 2011. The Piano Guys appear at the McCallum in Palm Desert.