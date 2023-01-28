82 Things to Do in February in Greater Palm Springs

Pop radio mainstay Sheryl Crow will bring a dense catalog of hits to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on Feb. 3.
PHOTO COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Palm Desert Senior Games & International Sports Festival
Through Feb. 5 / Mature athletes can register to compete in individual and team events like ninehole golf and soccer at this sports extravaganza in Palm Desert.
Palm Springs Legends
Feb. 1 / In this show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, talented tribute artists form a supergroup of stars that made Palm Springs their playground, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
Gand Band Chicago Blues Caravan
Feb. 1 / Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Donna Herula joins local musical duo Gary and Joan Gand for a soulful concert at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Rancho Mirage Writers Festival
Feb. 1–3 / More than 70 authors gather at the Rancho Mirage Library to speak at this annual event. Notable names at the 2023 fest include National Book Award winner Susan Choi and The X-Files star David Duchovny.
Sean Paul & Juliana Fay
Feb. 2–4 & 9–11 / Equipped with backgrounds in psychology, Masters of Illusion alums Sean Paul and Juliana Fay demonstrate feats of telepathy and telekinesis at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Timeless Masters
Feb. 3 / Three virtuoso musicians charm audiences at the Artist Center at The Galen in Palm Desert with compositions by the likes of Bach, played on the viola da gamba, harpsichord, and baroque violin.
Sheryl Crow
Feb. 3 / Pop and country star Sheryl Crow worked as an elementary school music teacher before making it big with hits like “All I Wanna Do.” Hear her live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Dean Delray
Feb. 3 / When he’s not sharing quips during stand-up sets, Dean Delray chats with music and TV personalities on his podcast, Let There Be Talk. See the comedian at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
One More for the Road
Feb. 3–4 / Frank Sinatra tribute artist Bob Anderson employs prosthetic makeup to physically transform into Ol’ Blue Eyes. He sings spot-on arrangements of “Fly Me to the Moon” and other favorites at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Taste of Jalisco
Feb. 3–5 / Downtown Cathedral City celebrates its sister city of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, with a car show, live music and dance, an artisan market, Mexican food trucks, and, of course, sips of the area’s signature spirit.
Johnny Mathis
Feb. 4 / The “It’s Not for Me to Say” singer was asked to try out for the U.S. Olympic high jump team in 1958 but chose to pursue a music career instead. See him live at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Pulp Vixen
Feb. 4 / This all-women vocal group’s diverse repertoire of tunes crosses nearly every genre imaginable, from Top 40 faves (prepare for some Lizzo) to country (say howdy to a little Carrie Underwood). They raise proceeds for local nonprofit Shay’s Warriors with their concert at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
Loudon Wainwright III, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
Feb. 5 / M.A.S.H. alum Loudon Wainwright III pairs up with jazz saxophonist Vince Giordano and his band at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Palm Springs Vintage Market
Feb. 5 & 19 / From perfectly worn-in band tees to mid-mod TV stands, a plethora of retro finds are yours to discover at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Pacific Symphony
Feb. 6 / Orange County–based orchestra Pacific Symphony appears at the McCallum Theatre. The organization prides itself on community outreach, providing musical programming to children and underserved Californians.
Inland Empire Invitational Golf Tournament
Feb. 6 / Practice your swing and enjoy a yummy lunch at the Classic Club in Palm Desert while raising cash for Olive Crest, a nonprofit that works to protect and support children in crisis.
Patti LuPone
Feb. 7 / American Theater Hall of Famer Patti LuPone sings classic showtunes in a personal-story-filled show at the McCallum.
Bill Grisolia Band
Feb. 8 / Bill Grisolia and his backing musicians bring a contemporary blues sound with shades of The White Stripes and The Black Keys to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
The E&J Movement
Feb. 9 / Barry Gordy and his band, The E&J Movement, jubilate in Motown Records’ sweetest (and spiciest) love songs at Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta.
Penn & Teller
Feb. 10 / Prepare to be amazed — and split your sides laughing — at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. Illusionists Penn and Teller perform the death-defying tricks that have compelled audiences for more than 45 years.
America
Feb. 10 / The three founding musicians of America actually met in London in 1970 on the U.S. Air Force base where their fathers were stationed. Original members Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley play crowd-pleasers including “A Horse With No Name” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Jade Catta-Preta
Feb. 10 / Jade Catta-Preta hosts Hotties, a Hulu dating competition series that sees singles choking down spicy food in the hopes of finding love. The Brazilian-born comic heats up Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs with a stand-up set.
Duel in the Desert
Feb. 10–11 / Cowboys cling to bucking bovines for the chance to nab prize money and be named among the country’s best bull riders in this showdown at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.
The Piano Guys
Feb. 10–11 / An innovative rendition of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” catapulted a group of Utah dads to YouTube fame in 2011. The Piano Guys appear at the McCallum in Palm Desert.
A Gulf-inspired, orange-and-blue Ford GT Heritage Edition steals the spotlight next to its mini me.
PHOTO BY ANDREW TAYLOR
Dr. George Charity Car Show
Feb. 11 / Every year, 10,000 gearheads gather at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens to show off and ogle more than 1,000 shiny hot rods, road hogs, and supercars. It’s a way for auto enthusiasts to foster community and present their rides while contributing to local cancer care — but for founder Ross McMullin, president of the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association, the show’s efforts have an especially personal meaning.
“In 2002, two of the members [of the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association] were being treated for cancer,” McCullin recalls. “Their doctor was Sebastian George.” A much-loved Coachella Valley oncologist and co-founder of the Desert Cancer Foundation, Dr. George was struck and killed by a car after stopping on the side of a freeway to aid people in need.
“One club member, Yvonne McKenzie, suggested that we do a car show in remembrance of Dr. George,” McCullin explains. The club’s inaugural event raised $15,000 for Dr. George’s namesake nonprofit. In the two decades since, it’s become one of the West Coast’s largest car shows and expanded with additional attractions like live music, local food vendors, and flyovers from the Palm Springs Air Museum’s collection of World War II warbirds.
Attendees at the 2023 event will have the opportunity to check out Hell’s Chariot, the 1949 Mercury custom-built for Grease. You can also eyeball vintage Ferraris, root for little drivers at a pedal car race, and enter to win a sleek 2023 C8 Corvette Convertible.
And for those who like to chat, it’s the perfect opportunity to talk shop. “I love to hear the stories behind the cars,” McMullin emphasizes. “[I ask,] ‘Where did it come from? Was it grandpa’s car or your dad’s car or your favorite car that you’ve always wanted?’ People love to talk about their cars.”
— AMELIA RODRIGUEZ
Air Supply
Feb. 11 / An Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar brought together the members of Air Supply, who share tunes like “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
CluedUpp: Alice in Wonderland
Feb. 11 / Chase clues across a topsy-turvy version of Indio in this outdoor escape-room style game inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The action happens in a mobile app.
Journey Captured
Feb. 11 / Proceeds from this Journey tribute at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert support Voices for Children, an organization that recruits and trains court-appointed advocates for kids in foster care.
Tour de Palm Springs
Feb. 11 / As many as 10,000 cyclists pedal their way across the Coachella Valley in this annual ride with varying route distances to choose from.
Where the Wild Things Live
Feb. 12 / Photographer Vincent J. Musi shares the stories behind his striking portraits of animals in this National Geographic Live! production at the McCallum in Palm Desert.
Musical Valentines
Feb. 13 / Treat your significant other to a night out at the McCallum, where pianist Jeffrey Siegel traces the romantic origins of compositions by Liszt, Chopin, Schumann, and Beethoven.
Filharmonie Brno
Feb. 14 / This orchestra journeys from Brno, Czechia, to the McCallum for a moving eight-song concert. Among the philharmonic’s musicians are two accomplished vocalists.
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Feb. 15 / Twenty-one-time Grammy nominee Gordon Goodwin leads an 18-piece jazz band through a swinging performance at the McCallum.
Ron Stubbs
Feb. 15 / Prepare to be hypnotized — perhaps literally — by Ron Stubbs, who wows audience members at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta with improvisational comedy and his astonishing power of suggestion.
Malevo
Feb. 16 / The high-energy folk dance malambo originated in Argentina and is traditionally performed by gaúchos, or South American horsemen. This all-male group from America’s Got Talent combines the stomp-filled choreography with flamenco music at the McCallum.
Arthur Trace
Feb. 16–18 / Hailing from Los Angeles, decorated conjurer Arthur Trace has entertained the Prince of Monaco and landed magic convention speaking gigs with his inventive illusions. See his mind-boggling show at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Modernism Week
Feb. 16–26 / The Coachella Valley honors its most defining architectural styles with 10 days of tours, talks, and shindigs. Don’t miss the chance to explore architect Albert Frey’s hillside Palm Springs residence or see the iconic House of Tomorrow.
Michael Lenoci
Feb. 17 / Be prepared to become part of the show during Michael Lenoci’s set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs — the comedian enjoys peppering his stand-up with droll observations about audience members.
The Righteous Brothers will bring hits like "Unchained Melody" to Fantasy Springs on Feb. 17.
PHOTO COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
The Righteous Brothers
Feb. 17 / Experience “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” — the most-played song in radio history — and other chart-toppers at Fantasy Springs in Indio.
Riverside County Fair & International Date Festival
Feb. 17–26 / This longtime annual spectacle at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio has something for everyone: a star-studded music lineup, adrenaline-pumping rides like the “Scrambler,” art and crystal exhibitions, and of course, funnel cake.
Styx
Feb. 18 / “Come Sail Away” to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, where Styx performs power ballads from 17 studio albums. Celebrated concept record Paradise Theater traces the birth and death of the titular theater as a symbol for changing American life.
Greater Palm Springs Food & Wine & Desert Woman’s Show
Feb. 18 / Grab your gals and hit the Classic Club in Palm Desert to browse shopping booths, see fabulous fashion shows, and enjoy bites and sips.
Lisa Lynn & The Broken Hallelujahs
Feb. 18 / Lisa Lynn & The Broken Hallelujahs rock The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert with a rootsy, bluesy gig benefiting Friends of the Desert Mountains’ conversation-focused programming.
Taylor Tomlinson
Feb. 18 / Orange County–born stand-up star Taylor Tomlinson flexes the sharp, self-deprecating wit that landed her two Netflix comedy specials in this show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Peter White
Feb. 18 / Longtime Al Stewart collaborator Peter White totes his guitar — and several special guests — to The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa for an evening of smooth jazz.
Voces8
Feb. 20 / Eight voices are all this British group needs to present extraordinarily layered renditions of everything from Renaissance arrangements to pop tunes at the McCallum.
Rosanne Cash With John Leventhal
Feb. 21 / “Seven Year Ache” singer Rosanne Cash stops by the McCallum, performing songs from her 2018 album, She Remembers Everything, alongside her husband, musician John Leventhal.
Harlem Globetrotters
Feb. 21 / Exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at Acrisure Arena. Founded in 1926, the team blends athletic prowess with physical comedy.
Steve Tyrell
Feb. 22 / The producer behind B.J. Thomas’ “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” continues his two-decade run at the McCallum Theatre with a concert packed with pop standards.
Beginnings
Feb. 23 / Six artists from Chicago-area bands joined forces in 1967 to form a jazz-inspired rock ’n’ roll outfit named after their city. This tribute show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert features iconic Chicago songs such as “25 or 6 to 4.”
Kimberley Strassel
Feb. 23 / Wall Street Journal editorial board member Kimberley Strassel shares her thoughts over dinner at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells as part of the annual Desert Town Hall speaker series.
Chris Blackmore
Feb. 23–25 / Magician and comedian Chris Blackmore takes a break from his frequent engagements at Disneyland and Disney World to impress guests at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Arrival
Feb. 24 / “Take a Chance” on tribute band Arrival from Sweden, who treat dancing queens at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to an array of iconic ABBA songs while decked out in fun 1970s-inspired attire.
Eagles
Feb. 24–25 / A full orchestra and choir accompany the Eagles at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, where the legendary band presents a start-to-finish rendition of their 1976 album Hotel California.
Yuridia
Feb. 25 / Mexican musician Yuridia made her mark on the fourth season of reality singing competition La Academia, gaining the nickname “Voz de un Angel” (Voice of an Angel). Hear those heavenly pipes at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Eevaan Tré & The Show
Feb. 25 / Desert native Eevaan Tré counts a performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival among his achievements. The R&B artist serenades showgoers at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
George Lopez
Feb. 25 / Championed by Sandra Bullock, who was disheartened by the lack of Latino representation on television, George Lopez’s eponymous sitcom premiered in 2002. The actor and comedian brings his wisecracking standup to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Desert WineFest
Feb. 25–26 / Sample hundreds of wines and craft beers and nibble on tasty morsels of cheese and bread at this festival at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park. Want more substantial eats with your vino? The event also features food trucks and gourmet snack exhibitors.
Ramón Ayala
Feb. 26 / Accordionist Ramón Ayala has recorded more than 100 studio albums over the course of his 40-year career. He plays crowd favorites that have made him a giant of the Norteño genre at Acrisure Arena.
Mnozil Brass
Feb. 27 / This Austrian brass septet sprinkle slapstick humor and comedic sketches throughout their set of folk songs and jazz and classical ditties at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
A Night in Moulin Rouge
Feb. 27 / This charity gala at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage whisks attendees away to the famous Parisian cabaret with a dinner, a silent auction, and live music from Gennine Francis.
Our Planet Live in Concert
Feb. 28 / Explore Earth’s frozen tundras, deep seas, and lush rainforests with British broadcaster David Attenborough at this inspiring event at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, which couples footage from Netflix documentary series Our Planet with moving compositions rendered live by an 18-piece orchestra.
Theater
Nunsense A-Men
Through Feb. 5 / Male actors at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio star as five singing nuns aiming to raise funds for 52 funerals after the convent’s cook accidentally poisons dozens of their sisters.
H.M.S. Pinafore
Feb. 2 / The Pirates of Penzance masterminds Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert penned this 1878 comic opera, which helped lay the foundations of modern musical theater. See its love triangle unfold at the McCallum in Palm Desert.
Kill the Editor
Feb. 3–5 / Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs presents this satirical play about a film editor’s struggle to whittle down his movie before Cannes.
South Pacific
Feb. 17–19 / This musical at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater centers on a romance between a Navy nurse and a plantation owner during World War II.
The Mousetrap
Feb. 10–Mar. 5 / Desert TheatreWorks in Indio shares its take on history’s longest-running play, Agatha Christie’s 1952 whodunit about seven people snowed in with a murderer in their midst.
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Feb. 10–Mar. 5 / Fans of superhero movies will dig this classic musical at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs in which the protagonist rescues revolutionaries from the guillotine in 18th-century France.
My Fair Lady
Feb. 17–19 / Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play, Pygmalion, this beloved musical at the McCallum focuses on a phonetician’s mission to turn a Cockney flower girl into a “proper lady.”
Once
Feb. 21–Mar. 5 / Head to the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City to hear this musical’s spectacular score, which holds the unique distinction of having won an Oscar, a Grammy, a Tony, and an Olivier.
On Your Feet!
Feb. 24–26 / Actors at the McCallum depict Cuban-American superstars Gloria and Emilio Estefan as they fall in love and rise to fame in this joyful jukebox musical.
The work of Fernando & Marcelo Bengoechea will be on display at Super Simple in Palm Springs. Above, see "Karma Tree No. 1," a photograph from the late Fernando that was woven by Marcelo.
PHOTO COURTESY SUPER SIMPLE
Art Exhibitions
Petra Cortright
Through Mar. 26 / This Santa Barbara–born artist rose to prominence in the early aughts with self-portrait YouTube videos making creative use of webcam special effects. She composes “paintings” with internet imagery in this exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum.
Phillip K. Smith III
Through May 7 / The Palm Desert resident fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with objects and installations inspired by the unique quality of light in the California deserts.
American Framing
Through July 2 / This exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, furniture, photos, and a full-scale structure that will prompt thinking about the hidden scaffolding of American life.
Jamie Perry & C. Dutch
Feb. 3–17 / Jamie Perry’s realistic canvases often take a meta approach, depicting gallery visitors gazing at a painting, while C. Dutch crafts abstract mixed-media pieces that make use of film and resemble colorful closeups of camera lenses. See their work at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.
Desert Mountains Art Fair
Feb. 4 / Stop by this monthly art fair and discover photos, paintings, pottery, and more to rival the beauty of the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center’s stunning desert surroundings.
Intersect Palm Springs
Feb. 9–12 / Dozens of exhibitors transform the Palm Springs Convention Center into a network of mini galleries at this art and design fair that also includes artist chats.
ACE Exhibition & Sale
Feb. 16–March 19 / Painters, sculptors, and other creatives present work in this juried art show at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert. Be among the first to see (and shop!) the entries at the reception Feb. 17 with food, music, and an awards presentation.
Mid-Mod Show & Tiki Party
Feb. 17 / Dress in your beachcomber best to kick off Desert Art Center’s midcentury modern–themed art show with a rollicking Tiki party in Palm Springs.
Fernando & Marcelo Bengoechea
Feb. 18 / Super Simple in Palm Springs hosts an exhibition of woven photographs by Argentine artist Marcelo Bengoechea that were originally photographed by his late brother, Fernando.
Desert Art Festival
Feb. 18–20 / Festival organizers hand-select 100 artists to present paintings, etchings, sculptures, and more at this free event at The River in Rancho Mirage Artwalk at Indian Wells.
Artwalk at Indian Wells
Feb. 25–26 / Browse work by fine artists and craftspeople at The Village at Indian Wells. A variety of mediums and price points ensures you’ll come home with a perfect find, whether you seek a canvas for your entryway or a necklace for your beau.
For even more events, visit our calendar.