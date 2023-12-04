A Castle, a Resort, and a Budget-Friendly Hotel in La Quinta

A devoted staff of professionals includes many who have made guest comfort their priority for more than three decades. A full-service spa, multiple well-loved restaurants, and high-end retail are just some of the amenities. On-site fitness options include several climate-controlled swimming pools, a yoga studio, tennis and pickleball courts, golf, and hiking trails. It’s easy to get lost here, in the best possible way.

Embassy Suites by Hilton La Quinta Hotel & Spa

A scenic five-minute walk to Old Town La Quinta, this pet-friendly property was designed to feel like a home away from home. Make the most of your stay by taking advantage of the fitness center, pool, and complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception.