A Castle, a Resort, and a Budget-Friendly Hotel in La Quinta

PHOTO COURTESY CHATEAU AT LAKE LA QUINTA
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
A French manor with verdant lawns and flowering gardens overlooks a 25-acre man-made lake dotted with small boats. Doesn’t quite sound like the desert, does it? Each of the 24 rooms at this boutique hotel boasts lake views and a king-size bed; most have private or semi-private balconies or patios. From your first meal of the day to the last, waterside restaurant Mélange maintains a quaint European café feel with classically Californian fare. Pancetta-topped avocado toast, a roasted beet salad with locally grown dates and pistachios, seared tuna with sticky rice, and a chutney-dressed Duroc pork chop are among the offerings.
PHOTO BY DANIELLA STALLINGER
La Quinta Resort & Club
Fall into history at the storied La Quinta Resort & Club. Originally opened in 1926, this desert resort has one of the lengthiest pedigrees. It started out as an irresistible magnet for Hollywood luminaries and ultimately blossomed across 45 acres that now have approximately 800 casitas, villas, and suites designed in the Spanish mission, Spanish hacienda, and Spanish colonial styles.
A devoted staff of professionals includes many who have made guest comfort their priority for more than three decades. A full-service spa, multiple well-loved restaurants, and high-end retail are just some of the amenities. On-site fitness options include several climate-controlled swimming pools, a yoga studio, tennis and pickleball courts, golf, and hiking trails. It’s easy to get lost here, in the best possible way.
Embassy Suites by Hilton La Quinta Hotel & Spa
A scenic five-minute walk to Old Town La Quinta, this pet-friendly property was designed to feel like a home away from home. Make the most of your stay by taking advantage of the fitness center, pool, and complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception.