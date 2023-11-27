A Historical Look Back at Times It Snowed in Greater Palm Springs

“The world is about to end.”

So declared a post on the local NBC station’s Facebook page when it reported snow in Cathedral City on March 1. The news of a dusting in the desert this year warranted an apocalyptic spin, albeit tongue-in-cheek. Coachella Valley residents’ most common encounters with crystalized flakes typically rely on viewing white-capped peaks, riding Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, and driving to the High Desert or Idyllwild. Rare as it may be, icy precipitation landing on local streets disappears as fast as a David Copperfield illusion.

Mother Nature previously deemed the desert floor flurry worthy on Jan. 31, 1979, disrupting the Colgate Triple Crown pro-am golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage and a Desert Conference basketball game at College of the Desert in Palm Desert. Tramway Road was impassable, and visibility dropped to 1 mile at the airport, which allowed only departing aircraft on one runway.

Palm Springs Historical Society archival photos evidence a significant snowstorm on Jan. 11, 1930, the likes of which appear not to have been replicated until the ’70s. Meanwhile, light snow in 1957 reached from the San Gorgonio Pass to Palm Springs’ train depot.