The Desert’s Best Block Party

A miracle is coming to The Shops on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

The 13th annual Bighorn Behind A Miracle (BAM) A Miracle on El Paseo – a festive event that converts the Palm Desert street known for its luxury lifestyle shops, into a winter wonderland – will kick off the holiday season at 5 p.m. Nov. 23, with 100 percent of proceeds going toward the treatment of Coachella Valley cancer patients.

In addition to a setting guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit, the Bighorn BAM event features 25 restaurants and vendors including Daily Grill Restaurant & Bar, which will offer samples of their signature chicken pot pie.

“It’s one of the favorites of the people of the desert who come here,” says Scott Johnson, general manager of the El Paseo foodie spot that has participated in the event since its inception. “A lot of times it’s been cold, so it’s a nice warm dish to serve and it’s just a tasty treat to have.”

Johnson says their chicken pot pie was first served in 1984 at The Grill on the Alley in Beverly Hills. “It’s just one of those that goes with the theme of our menu. We try to do classic American food and there’s nothing more classic or American than chicken pot pie,” says Johnson.