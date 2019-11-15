The Desert’s Best Block Party

A miracle is coming to The Shops on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
The 13th annual Bighorn Behind A Miracle (BAM) A Miracle on El Paseo – a festive event that converts the Palm Desert street known for its luxury lifestyle shops, into a winter wonderland – will kick off the holiday season at 5 p.m. Nov. 23, with 100 percent of proceeds going toward the treatment of Coachella Valley cancer patients.
In addition to a setting guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit, the Bighorn BAM event features 25 restaurants and vendors including Daily Grill Restaurant & Bar, which will offer samples of their signature chicken pot pie.
“It’s one of the favorites of the people of the desert who come here,” says Scott Johnson, general manager of the El Paseo foodie spot that has participated in the event since its inception. “A lot of times it’s been cold, so it’s a nice warm dish to serve and it’s just a tasty treat to have.”
Johnson says their chicken pot pie was first served in 1984 at The Grill on the Alley in Beverly Hills. “It’s just one of those that goes with the theme of our menu. We try to do classic American food and there’s nothing more classic or American than chicken pot pie,” says Johnson.
And a holiday event would equally not be American without Santa, who will make his grand entrance on a City of Palm Desert fire truck to get the party rolling at 4:45 p.m. accompanied by the Bear Brass Band, live marching and dancing Toy Soldiers, and the Grinch.
Santa’ arrival will be followed by a grand lighting of a 60 foot Christmas tree sitting above El Paseo at 5:45 p.m. lit by Fred Fern, president of Cartwell Properties, Inc., which owns The Shops on El Paseo, Palm Desert Mayor Susan Marie Weber and more.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BIGHORN BAM
A Miracle on El Paseo takes over several blocks complete with musical entertainment and a fashion show.
Live entertainment will feature The Dreamboats, a fashion show by Grayse El Paseo at 6:15 p.m. and Stevie Nicks Illusion at 7:15 p.m. There will be plenty of photo opps with Santa or behind a gigantic “social media” snow globe.
Since initiating its efforts, Bighorn Behind A Miracle has assisted more than 100,000 local patients in their battle with cancer by providing critical funding for diagnostic services, treatments, research, education, and transportation.
“I think it is a spectacular event,” says Johnson. “The amount of money that [BAM has] raised doing this event and the people it has helped and touched I think it is just amazing. And to keep it local too – I think that’s one of the best things that people can see that it has stayed in the valley and [is] helping those who are battling cancer, right here in the valley.”
According to Bighorn Charities Director, Kelly Levy, several months of preparation go into creating A Miracle on El Paseo with vital help from Chartwell Properties. “We work together as a team with [Chartwell Properties] and collaborate new ideas,” says Levy. “It takes several months of planning as the largest block party in the valley. It’s just been a process. We work together as a team and make all [of] this happen.”
In addition to the funding raised through event ticket sales, BAM has donated over $8.7 million dollars to Eisenhower Lucy Curci, Cancer Center, The Pendleton Foundation, Desert Regional Medical Center, and the Hanson House Foundation.
“To be able to increase funding for all of this wonderful equipment, research, transportation for cancer patients here in the valley and being able to be chosen as the beneficiary of this amazing miracle on El Paseo — we’re very happy to be able to donate all of it back to the valley,” says Levy.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BIGHORN BAM
BAM’s van transportation service has given more than 12,000 rides to assist cancer patients who would otherwise have to rely on public transportation to get to and from treatment appointments. Selby Dunham, founder of BAM, recognized through her own battle with breast cancer how critical transportation is to the cancer treatment puzzle.
“Going through my treatments at Eisenhower, I saw a need for those that had to rely on public transportation to get to their chemotherapy and radiation treatment,” says Dunham. “I also wanted to make sure that this valley had the best diagnostic and treatment equipment possible so that cancer patients didn’t have to leave home if possible.”
Bighorn BAM Behind A Miracle – Miracle on El Paseo, Nov. 23, 5-9 p.m. Advance ticket pricing: $50 for adults 21 and older, $15 for youth ages 6-20, ages 5 and under are free. Information: bighornbam.net/miracle