Adnan Lapamuk, 36

Founder, Konsist

A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Adnan LaPamuk attended Kent State University in Ohio and started making money on the internet as a grad student.

When he looked for a place to settle down, a Google search revealed the appealing oasis of Palm Springs. Here he has grown his brand-building business into a multispecialty marketing and communications company called Konsist. (He rebranded from the original OnTableMedia to better reflect the company’s clientele.)

He also met his wife, Athalie, here, giving him another reason to plant roots in the desert.

VIDEO: Adnan LaPamuk talks about the creation of Konsist and their small business partnerships.