Jeff L. Grubbe: Vision 2019

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has thrived in the Palm Springs area since time immemorial. Jeff L. Grubbe, the dedicated and loyal Tribal chairman, serves as the public face of the Agua Caliente, is always eager to talk about the 500-member Tribe, the obstacles his people have overcome in the past 150 years, as well as the business enterprises and service to the community.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will open the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in downtown Palm Springs in fall 2020. The development includes the 48,000- square-foot Agua Caliente Cultural Museum — “It’s going to tell the story of who we are,” Grubbe beams, adding that it was more than 20 years in the making.

Across from the museum will be a 40,000-square-foot destination day spa that celebrates the tribe’s sacred Agua Caliente Hot Spring and welcomes visitors to enjoy the healing powers of the waters that gave the Tribe and the city of Palm Springs their names.

In 2021, the Tribe and partner Oak View Group plan to open a 10,000-seat arena in downtown Palm Springs, bringing new sports and entertainment offerings to the Coachella Valley.

These projects keep the chairman and Tribal Council busy. “I’m never complacent,” says Grubbe, who became Tribal chairman in 2012. I always want to keep moving the Tribe forward.”

All of these ventures bring visibility to the Tribe, one of Coachella Valley’s largest employers. The Tribe is also known for its charitable giving throughout the valley and beyond.