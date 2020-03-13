Sharing the Sacred Water

In 1857, the 7.9-magnitude Fort Tejon earthquake, the largest in California’s recorded history, changed the flow of Tahquitz Creek. What had been a year-round water source dried up, flowing only during wet winters. In late 2020, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians opens its highly anticipated Cultural Plaza, which will make a comparable, but positive, impact on the region, as the healing Hot Mineral Spring water flows again and gives cultural tourism in Greater Palm Springs a healthy shot in the arm. When it opens at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Indian Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs, the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza will be the second-largest Native American cultural center in the United States after the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City. It will serve as a gathering place for Tribal members, residents, and visitors and offer two main attractions: the 48,000-square-foot Agua Caliente Cultural Museum and at the 45,000-square-foot Spa a Séc-he. The Oasis Trail, an Indian Canyons-inspired pathway, winds between the two curvaceous structures. Here, the Washingtonia filifera palm trees, offer shade, and native plants, a meandering stream, and rock formations bespeak the experience to be found in the museum and spa, where the Tribe’s history, heritage, and wisdom come to life. While references to the Tribe’s land and culture permeate the property, from the basket-starter shape of the museum to compressed-earth walls in the spa, the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring is the heart and lifeblood of the plaza, Séc-he translates to “sound of boiling water” in Cahuilla, the Tribe’s ancestral language. When Tahquitz Creek stopped flowing year round in the mid 1850s, Séc-he sustained the people, united clans into a tribe, and allowed for the development of agriculture.

“This place is a source of great strength and power, not because of anything we can measure, but because of the way it has interacted with our people, and the way it has strengthened our connection with the people who came before us, with our environment, and with the way that it’s brought our Tribe together,” Tribal Member Moraino Patencio said at the 2015 dedication of the new hot mineral spring collection ring, which was originally installed in 1953 to capture and protect the water. “This is something that they hold to be most sacred and yet they’re still willing to share it,” says Scott Celella, Principal and Chief Operating Officer of JCJ Architects, which collaborated with the Tribe to design the Cultural Plaza. “They have shared the waters for over 100 years. They have not been holding it for themselves. It’s a pretty amazing testimony to the people.”

The architects and designers approached every detail of the Cultural Plaza with wellness and healing in mind AGUA CALIENTE CULTURAL MUSEUM A visit to the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum begins with the words, “Welcome to Our Home.” Almost 10,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space will be dedicated to the Tribe’s collection of art and artifacts as well as a 360-degree animation theater telling the Creation story. Two of the narratives — how two brothers made people from clay of different colors, the quarrel that caused mountains to rise, the Moon Maiden, and the Great Blue Frog, who traveled to the edge of the ocean — will alternate every six months. A flock of sculpted birds floats around a sinuous hallway to exhibits showing what life was like in the Indian Canyons and how they shaped clan society, including ceremonial practices and objects such as baskets and ollas (clay vessels used for seeds, food, and water). Audio and video explain how and why the Agua Caliente changed, adapted, and embraced self-determination, laying the groundwork for success now and in the future.