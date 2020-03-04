Aluminaire Draws Closer to a Palm Springs Home

Three years after its initial arrival in Palm Springs, the Aluminaire House will have a home. Alan Hess, architect and historian who has written numerous books on modern architecture, discussed the Aluminaire’s 90-year history during his presentation at this year’s Modernism Week.

At the time of its construction, the concept of packing up and moving a home – all the way across the country – fascinated the public. “In the framework of the 1920s and 30s, it seemed like a really amazing, new idea,” says Hess.

Designed by architects Albert Frey and A. Lawrence Kocher, the Aluminaire was first constructed in 1931 for a public exhibition in New York. Today, it lies disassembled, held in storage until a final decision is made on its permanent location in Palm Springs.

Two locations are under consideration: the future College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs, or on the property of the Palm Springs Art Museum.