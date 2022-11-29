He was known locally as “the Mayor of La Quinta.” The title was never a formal one, even though he was once offered the official designation of “honorary mayor.” Nevertheless, he did as much as anyone to transform that space in the Coachella Valley into a place. Snuggled in among the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta long ago earned a reputation as a destination for recreation, inspiration, and repose. And he played no small role in helping transform this sleepy community into one of the world’s premier winter havens.

He was Andy Williams. The kid from Iowa who ended up in Southern California, singing “Swinging on a Star” alongside his older brothers with Bing Crosby. Crooning with his siblings for MGM Pictures and starring with Kay Thompson in Las Vegas’ No. 1 nightclub act. Eventually, the brothers went their separate ways, and Andy became a regular on Tonight With Steve Allen, which he parlayed into a career as a solo recording artist known for hits such as “Butterfly,” “Lonely Street,” “The Village of St. Bernadette,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” and, of course, “Moon River.” Andy became Columbia Records’ leading light, the author of 17 gold records. He soon returned to television in his own right. The Andy Williams Show was a fixture on NBC for close to a decade, drawing the stars of stage, screen, and song to perform alongside the most beloved male vocalist of his era. Much of the public’s affection for Andy came from his Christmas records and his Christmas specials. Starting with the legendary Andy Williams Christmas Album in 1964, Williams became synonymous with the holiday season, whether you heard him on your turntable or transistor radio, saw his television specials, or watched him perform in person.