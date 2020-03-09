Life is a Runway

Aneka Brown is committed to living each day like it is her last.

After being diagnosed with COPD in 2013, a chronic inflammatory lung disease that obstructs airflow from the lungs, Brown has devoted her full attention to fashion. Her diagnosis was followed by a bout of depression which caused her dress size to go from an 8 to an 18, but she found new resolve by following her business motto of “live everyday of life like you’re on a runway.”

“Through my clothing I have found a way to love myself regardless if I was an 8, a 6, or an 18,” says Brown. “And that’s one of the things I pride myself on too is that my designs are for people who are zeros through 42. Men and women.”

Brown’s latest collection, California AfroChic will take over the runway at Fashion Week El Paseo on March 23 at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. She will headline Le Chien, a show dedicated to raising funds for presenting sponsor Animal Samaritans based in Thousand Palms. Dogs will accompany the models as they wear Brown’s fashions.

• TICKETS: To see Aneka Brown’s Collection, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com for ticket information.