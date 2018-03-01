Sunday Afternoon

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

The historic residence at Sunnylands might not be kid-friendly (no jumping on the bed allowed!), but the estate’s lushly landscaped gardens are the perfect place to round out your Palm Springs weekend. While a tour of the house requires a ticket and reservation, the center and gardens (and the tranquility) are free.

Annette Vartanian is the L.A.–based author of lifestyle blog “A Vintage Splendor.” Follow her on Instagram at @vintagesplendor and view more of her adventures at avintagesplendor.com.