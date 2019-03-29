April 2019 Horoscope

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Time to regenerate and reactivate the righteous ram rage. A natural leader, you have no fear to go it alone and blaze a trail. But could a spiritual malaise hinder you? Letting go represents strength of spirit. Forgiveness is for you, not them.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Empathy heals a broken soul. Others seek your calming influence. Observe and recognize, but avoid judgment. Quietly lead. Form values with integrity, and be the example.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

Mars in your sign brings unprecedented mental energy. More exercise, meditation, and downtime optimize the experience. Overstimulation, overscheduling, and overexposure to others can make it a nightmare.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Mental tuneup suggested: Check levels of faith and confidence. Tighten your focus for a clearer vision. Your mother wit is strong, but consider the effectiveness of revelation. Being

right is overrated. Zen mends.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

The opportunity to be a prime networker lasts for only a moment in time. An abundance of resources begs for creative application. Who can you introduce for their mutual benefit? You hold the keys.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

The marketplace buzzes with connections, and data overload looms. Take all under advisement and with a grain of salt. Ideas excite but must be taken from concept to application. Steer your energy to a pair of possibilities for a dual victory.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

You have outgrown many vendors and services and know it’s time to invest and upgrade wherever possible. This is seed money for a healthy future. Forgo luxuries for a while. Royalty is only as effective as the strength of the court.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

A child of Pluto, you understand regeneration. Reborn, you will make rapid strides toward the

goal. Destroy your expectations of potential alliances. You can re-create the power by restarting with nothing. Leap empty-handed into that void. It all returns tenfold.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Tackle that costly and irritating domestic project. The silver lining will be a resurgence of your personal image in the world. Relish the satisfaction of overcoming this obstacle, and you

will see and take advantage of new inroads toward success.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Saturn is your planet, and it helps you turn hard toward accomplishment. Patience is its own reward. See the inevitable endings as a win for the home team. Let go of responsibilities that are not yours, and allow growth.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

An unexpected windfall boosts enthusiasm and encourages investment in self-worth. Your administrative skills are challenged, and you must tighten your game to prosper. Ignore the opinions of those who are unqualified.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Jupiter is the luck planet. Whether that luck is good or bad depends on your ability to handle expansion and higher consciousness. Consider ways to apply current good fortune to a big picture. As you receive, help those who are striving.

